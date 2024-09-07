Dustin Poirier Announces Retirement Plans: One Last Fight Before Hanging Up the Gloves

Dustin Poirier is not done just yet, the former interim lightweight champ still has one more fight left in him. Following his loss to Islam Makhachev, the 35-year-old didn’t see any future for himself in the UFC. He knew this would be his last shot at the title for a long time. And at 35, he didn’t see himself building up to another title shot again. But like Carter Slade in Ghost Rider, he’s got one last ride in him.

Few months ago, Poirier was unsure of what he would do next and had hinted at hanging up his gloves for good. Because if he wasn’t fighting to become a UFC champion, he didn’t see himself fighting at all.

However, in a recent tweet, ‘The Diamond’ made an announcement that has made UFC fans ecstatic. He confirmed that he will be returning to the octagon one last time,

“I will. Once more into the fray, into the last good fight I’ll ever know. Live and die on this day, live and die on this day”

I will. Once more into the fray, into the last good fight I’ll ever know. Live and die on this day, live and die on this day https://t.co/N9H3j2OR5p — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) September 6, 2024

The future UFC Hall of Famer wants one last hoorah, one last fight. And this one will be for all the fans that have supported him in his extensive UFC career.

Although it would be a shame to watch him retire, there isn’t much left for him to accomplish in the sport. And the one thing he so desperately wants, he was not able to achieve.

‘The Diamond’ will look to fight a big name for his last fight. So naturally, that cancels out Colby Covington.

Poirier shuts down Covington rumors

Dustin Poirier despises Colby Covington for the way he behaves. To say that ‘The Diamond’ can not stand his antics inside and outside the octagon is an understatement.

However, ‘Chaos’ has been calling him out to a fight, and he is one of the only top fighters in the roster that Poirier has not fought.

And he intends to keep it that way as he revealed in an interview with Elle Dawson for Fight Bananas.

“He’ll never make money with me it’s B.S”

Exclusive Scoop @DustinPoirier Shuts DOWN the Fighting Rumors with Colby Covington with our @TheRuthlessEW pic.twitter.com/vBnuWGrNLH — Fight Bananas (@FightBananas) September 3, 2024

The 35-year-old doesn’t even want to give Covington a chance to earn money by fighting him. So that option is out of the window, as UFC fans speculate who could be next for him.

Knowing Poirier, he will want to fight a UFC legend, or someone who has been fighting alongside him all this time. A final match against the likes of Max Holloway would be just what the fans want. Or maybe if Conor McGregor is really entering politics, Michael Chandler could have another shot at the Louisiana native.

It’s not McGregor money but Poirier will have more hot sauce than what Chandler has made in the last couple of years waiting.