Colby Covington Accuses Dustin Poirier Being ‘Fake Nice Guy’ Claims Conor McGregor Having a Son with Wife Jolie

UFC title challenger Dustin Poirier is a 35-year-old loving family man who helps his community as much as possible through charity. However, that is not the real Dustin Poirier according to former teammate Colby Covington. ‘Chaos’ has repeatedly stated that the persona put on by Poirier in front of the cameras is not the real person that he is and doubles down on it every chance he gets.

‘Chaos’ recently joined NFL star Maxx Crosby on his podcast, ‘The Rush With Maxx Crosby’. During the podcast, Covington discussed a number of issues. He also named his top three trash talkers of all time which included Conor McGregor. While speaking about McGregor, Covington went on to insult Dustin Poirier for being a fake nice guy and made some wild accusations as well. He said,

“And you see some of the times after the fight like he is rubbing it in Michael Chandler’s face like ‘oh yes what b*ch’. And then to Conor what he was saying to Conor. Like bro, that guy just made your career. He just made you the biggest paycheck and star you’re ever going to be. You should be thanking that guy and getting on your f*king lucky charms and doing whatever he wants. I know your wife was in his DMs and Conor had a kid with Jolie (Poirier’s wife).”

Colby Covington to share the same card as Conor McGregor at UFC 303?

Similar to most things said by Colby Covington, this should also be taken with a grain of salt. There are no reports that suggest that the claims made by Covington are remotely true. While Covington spends his time sharing his thoughts on different issues, another comment about one of his other peer’s wife has him potentially fighting on the same card as McGregor.

The feud began when Covington issued a challenge to Garry but instead of talking about him, used Instagram to talk a lot of parliamentary things about his wife, Layla Machado Garry. He also wanted to induct a few contract stipulations into the fight. Garry responded by calling him out to a WWE-styled ‘I Quit’ match.

In a video posted on social media, Garry said that Covington wasn’t America’s favorite fighter but a “peak underperformer”. In a rather damning, although some have called it cringe, Garry said,

“Whoever says ‘I quit’ has to retire, gloves off, center of the Octagon, sayonara my friend. I’m going to be the final chapter in your legacy of failure. I am going to rid the UFC of Colby Covington for good. I’m going to make MMA great again.”

Garry then took to social media to state that he was waiting on Covington to sign the contract suggesting that the UFC had presented a contract, he had already signed.



However, in the same interview with Maxx Crosby, ‘Chaos’ stated that Garry was lying. He explained that he had never gotten any fight contract from the UFC for a fight with Ian Garry. The 36-year-old then stated that he would fight before the end of this year for sure.