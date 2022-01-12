“Dustin Poirier Ate His Words That Night”- The Diamond referred to the UFC belt as “fool’s gold,” according to Michael Chandler

Michael Chandler open to Dustin Poirier or Conor McGregor, targeting title shot rematches by the end of 2022

If Dustin Poirier stays at 155 pounds, UFC lightweight contender Michael Chandler believes a fight with him makes a lot of sense.

Despite back-to-back losses to Charles Oliveira and Justin Gaethje, Chandler still has UFC title aspirations. He’s still a big name in the lightweight division. If Chandler can get on a winning streak, he might be back in contention for the crown.

Poirier fell to Oliveira at UFC 269. Both these men seem to be in a bit of a pickle in the 155-pound class. After losing his second title chance to Oliveira, Poirier hinted at a switch to welterweight for the rest of his career.

Meanwhile, Chandler has teased a 2022 fight with Conor McGregor, though it’s uncertain whether the UFC will go through with it.

Chandler discussed what excites him about a battle with Dustin Poirier in a recent interview with MMA Fighting

Chandler had this to say:

“That’s what I wanted to do when I came into the UFC,” Chandler said. “I wanted to fight all the top guys. Poirier was actually one of the guys that we asked for, and he declined at the very beginning, which I have no problem with that. He was at the top of the division and I was the guy from outside the UFC coming in.

“So he’s always been a name on the list. He’s a guy that I respect. A guy that I admire inside the sport of mixed martial arts. A guy who I would love to compete against.”

Chandler identified former two-division champion, Conor McGregor, for his possible next bout. Sadly this comes shortly after his battle with Gaethje in November which he lost.

Renowned for his outspokenness, McGregor praised Chandler for his daring performance against Gaethje, and it looks like such a match will welcome the Irish superstar’s return after recovering from a broken leg he received in a previous fight with Poirier.

Since Poirier and McGregor are both high-profile opponents, Chandler understands that a victory over either of them will put him back in contention for the title.

Given his history with Oliveira and Chandler, the former Bellator lightweight champion knows it won’t take much to persuade the UFC to book either of those rematches once he regains his composure.

Check out Chandler’s Interview with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour:



Who do you feel Michael Chandler and Dustin Poirier will fight next?

