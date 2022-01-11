Tony Ferguson Slams Michael Chandler for avoiding him and claims he was given a crack at the title: “You got Dana White privilege”

Tony Ferguson slammed Michael Chandler and believes he was given a shot at the UFC title.

Chandler was connected to fights with Dustin Poirier and Tony Ferguson after signing with the UFC. The latter was meant to take place at UFC 254 in October.

However owing to contract negotiations, the fight was never held. It was on Chandler’s side, according to “El Cucuy.”

When Ferguson and Chandler finally met at the UFC 262 news conference, they got into an acrimonious debate about the situation.

🗣️ “You dodged me too, Chandler!” Things are getting VERY interesting at lightweight! 👀 #UFC262 pic.twitter.com/DLr8yDePKj — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) May 13, 2021

Ferguson: You f*****g dodged me too, Chandler.

Chandler: Hey, that’s not true.

Ferguson: You’re a b***h, every f*****g person here except for this guy (points to Charles Oliveira) that’s sitting next to me, I’m gonna be real man. The other side, those guys are losers, this sides the victory table.

Chandler: That’s not true, Tony. You could’ve fought me on January 23, and I would’ve done the same thing to you.

Ferguson: You said no, man. I’m gonna be real, you got this s**t handed to you, you got Dana White privilege.

Chandler: Oh, Tony. Thanks, Dana.

Ferguson: It’s all love, baby.

Many have questioned whether Chandler earned a crack at the UFC title with only one win. Tony Ferguson has a valid point.

Even though he was previously the Bellator lightweight champion, Chandler has not beaten anyone in the top five in his debut.

However, Michael Chandler won a stunning first-round TKO over Dan Hooker. Dustin Poirier prioritized the Conor McGregor trilogy, which allowed Chandler to take over the lead role.

Ferguson lost his last two fights, prompting speculation that he’s past his prime and no longer the great fighter he once was. Sadly he lost again at UFC 262 to Dariush.

