Dwayne Johnson-Backed Themba Gormibo Struggles to Hold Back Tears While Sharing About Life After UFC 310 Loss

Themba Gorimbo was on top of the world, riding a wave of fame thanks to his four-fight win streak as well as the support from actor Dwayne Johnson. However, it all came crashing down at UFC 310, where he had a heartbreaking loss to Vicente Luque.

Gorimbo opened up about the struggle he’s been facing since that night. Fighting back tears, he admitted how hard it’s been to stay motivated, sharing that there are days he doesn’t want to get out of bed. Gorimbo’s ordeal is a tough reminder that for fighters, the battle continues even after the cage door closes on a bout.

“I am like on my dark moments now. In the past few days I did not want to leave the house. I wake up and I don’t want to wake up. The past few days have not been easy bro. I have been waking up and I don’t want to wake up. I don’t want to face the reality of losing. It’s good I lost. It’s a blessing, but the past few days it has been tough,” narrated Gorimbo on The Pivot Podcast, hosted by Super Bowl winner Ryan Clark and his friends.

At UFC 310, Luque swiftly defeated Gorimbo with a first-round anaconda choke in just 52 seconds. It was Luque’s 14th stoppage in the UFC welterweight division, placing him second on the all-time list behind Matt Brown.

Gorimbo was overwhelmed by Luque’s early aggression and submission prowess. The loss was a significant setback for Themba, who had been gaining momentum in the division.

Gorimbo’s inspirational story and Johnson’s generous act

Gorimbo’s journey to the UFC seems to have come straight out of a movie script. And Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson played a part in it too.

Just two months after his first UFC win in February 2023, Gorimbo was living on a couch at MMA Masters gym in Miami, grinding toward his dream. What he didn’t know was that Johnson had been following his story closely.

One day, while filming what Gorimbo thought was a promo for Project Rock, Johnson surprised him in the cage. After an emotional conversation, the actor took Gorimbo to a house and handed him the keys. “Welcome home,” Johnson said.

Welcome home @TheAnswerMMA

You and your family enjoy your new house brother.

Lights are on.

Bills are paid.

Keep your “My Reason” list close, keep taking care of your people and I’m honored to play a very, very small role in your $7 bucks journey.

$7 bucks.

I’ve been there… pic.twitter.com/rSyC7EiD5I — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) August 3, 2023

The house was fully furnished, with photos of Gorimbo’s family already part of the decor. It was Johnson’s gift to the fighter, acknowledging his struggles.

Gorimbo’s life hasn’t been an easy one. Raised in Zimbabwe, he lost both parents by 13 and worked as a blood diamond smuggler as a teen. Eventually, he fled to South Africa and discovered MMA. He moved to the U.S. with his wife and kids to chase his dream in the UFC.

Gorimbo continues to give back to his community in Zimbabwe by funding water wells and medical care. Inspired by Johnson’s generosity, Gorimbo hopes to become a UFC champion — not just for himself, but to uplift others.