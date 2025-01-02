Channing Crowder Shares a Special ‘Deion Sanders Story’ With Themba Gorimbo to Help Him Ignore Nasty Internet Trolls

A firm believer in the power of positive thinking, Deion Sanders has spent his life navigating both praise and criticism as a public figure. Along the way, he has mastered the art of rising above negativity and teaching others to do the same. His guidance would undoubtedly help Themba Gorimbo handle the harsh trolling he faces on social media with grace.

Channing Crowder on an episode of the Pivot Podcast shared Coach Prime’s words of wisdom with Gorimbo, who’s trying to handle his fame. He revealed that Deion told him to don’t much credence to praise or criticism. Instead, a person needs to focus on their happiness and fulfillment and be content.

“He said if your praise can get me this high, your criticism can get me this low. Why would I worry about either side of that? Let me just be happy with myself. I didn’t need to be online cause you going to tell me- Oh, you’re great and I get all excited. But then you tell me, you ain’t worth a damn. I can’t get down here because of you.”

Deion adds that social media can play tricks on your mind—one moment, it lifts you up with adulation and praise. But in the next, it tears you down, leaving you questioning your self-worth. He advises not to get caught up in either. The best approach is to tune it all out and focus on what truly matters.

Crowder said those words resonated with him and he adopted that approach in his life and advised Themba to do the same.

As he continues to compete at high levels in the UFC, Themba Gorimbo’s blend of athletic prowess and inspirational background positions him as a rising star in the sport. His life story is out in the world for everyone to know about and to judge and Sanders’ words can definitely help him guide through the turmoil that can be caused by overexposure on the internet.

Deion usually takes the high road when it comes to his criticism or trolling. However, things are different when it comes to his sons. He doesn’t shy away from firing back at people who try to put down his son or deliver false statements. That’s what he did recently.

A troll account got a rise out of Deion Sanders

A troll account propagated a false narrative about Shedeur Sanders, stating that the Buffs QB doesn’t intend to play for the Cleveland Browns or Tennessee Titans if any of those franchises draft him.

Coach Prime immediately stepped in to clear the air and shut down the false rumors. He took to X, asserting that people are already spreading lies but he has time today to shut them down.

They’ve already started the lying and positioning but they forgot I got TIME TODAY. ‍♂️ — COACH PRIME (@DeionSanders) December 30, 2024

“It will be multiple IDIOTS that will say things that totally aren’t true regarding where I would likeShedeurSanders and ShiloSanders to play in the NFL. If I say it I will say it directly to whom it may concern not an attention seeker. I do know NFL commissionerpersonally!”

It will be multiple IDIOTS that will say things that totally aren’t true regarding where I would like @ShedeurSanders & @ShiloSanders to play in the @nfl. If I say it I will say it directly to whom it may concern not a attention seeker. I do know @nflcommish personally! drop — COACH PRIME (@DeionSanders) December 30, 2024

Deion previously sent out a clear message that he intends to step in if a franchise with a poor record of dealing with young QBs drafts his son. However, it seems people are trying to interpret his words as they see fit and spread lies. Sanders, however, could teach an entire masterclass on how to put trolls in their place.