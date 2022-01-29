‘Eagle FC has arrived.’ – Khabib Nurmagomedov cautions the UFC and Bellator about unsatisfied fighters

Free-agent mixed martial artists now have another promoter to embrace them with open arms. Khabib Nurmagomedov, the former UFC lightweight champion, has become an MMA promoter. Nurmagomedov is on the lookout for elite free agents and wants top companies to know he means business.

For its inaugural show in America, Eagle FC 44 will take place on Friday at the FLXcast Arena in Miami. The organisation has already gathered several well-known fighters who have competed under the UFC and Bellator banners.

With competitors like Tyrone Spong, Sergei Kharitonov, Rashad Evans, Kevin Lee, Diego Sanchez, and Ray Borg, the promotion has already shown to have promise. Eagle FC is an appealing platform for athletes who have previously competed under some of the sport’s most prestigious banners.

“Eagle FC has arrived!”

Nurmagomedov and his Eagle FC team hope to give a viable alternative to the long-running promotions. They will recruit fighters who believe they have been mistreated by existing organisations.

“Big organisations like UFC, Bellator, they have to be careful with their fighters because Eagle FC is here,” Nurmagomedov said at Thursday’s Eagle FC 46 press conference. “Of course, we’re trying to sign good athletes, great athletes with good names. At the same time, we’re working with the young generation too. We have two goals. I just want to say be careful. If they don’t treat good fighters, Eagle FC is here.”

The establishment of the “super lightweight” 165-pound division, which provides a medium ground between lightweight and welterweight combatants, appears to have influenced. In addition, Eagle FC’s welterweight division moves up five pounds, resulting in 10-pound weight class increments.

“I understand this game (from the) inside,” Nurmagomedov said. “I was a professional fighter last twelve years. I hear from a lot of fighters that they really want weight classes at 155, 65, 75, and 85. When I opened this Eagle FC, like, why can’t I do this? Let’s build some new history.”

Eagle FC is here and is set to take off! With the likes of some MMA greats such as Rashad Evans, Kevin lee and more, Khabibs promotion looks nothing but promising. Khabibs warning to the big promotions shows the kind of confidence he has in Eagle FC.

