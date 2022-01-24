UFC Undisputed legend, Khabib Nurmagomedov offers “The Problem Child” Jake Paul a fight with EFC – Paul accepts Khabib’s offer, but on his terms

Jake Paul is down to fight in Khabib Nurmagomedov’s mixed martial arts promotion Eagle FC, only if he fights the Russian first.

Khabib Nurmagomedov made Jake Paul an enticing offer, but the YouTuber turned professional boxer countered with one of his own.

Paul tweeted a message to Dana White, saying: “@danawhitewhen I make my MMA debut, I could cut 20 pounds & do it at Welterweight / 170 pounds. That’s what all UFC fighters do and many have destroyed their bodies & minds doing it. “But I’m gonna do it at Middleweight (185). Health first. PS Conor walking around at 190.”

Khabib, who went 29-0 and retired as the UFC lightweight champion in 2020, replied to Paul, telling him that he and his team are always welcome at his promotions.

“The doors of @EagleFightClub always open for you and your team.”

However, Paul had one condition in mind: “Deal. only if I fight you first.”

When Paul says “in a boxing ring,” it’s unclear if he means a boxing ring or an MMA cage. Khabib is recognised for his grappling skills, and despite his punching ability, he is not a boxer.

On the other hand, even with the size differential, it’s challenging to envision Paul winning a wrestling match against Khabib.

Last year, Paul hinted that he would hook up with Javier Mendez and the American Kickboxing Academy, the team behind Khabib, when he was ready to start his MMA career.

“I’m going to go and get coached up by Javier Mendez, Team Khabib and that’s that,” said Paul ahead of defeating Tyron Woodley for a second time.

“They’re down, 100 per cent – I’ve got to go 10-0 or 12-0 in boxing first and then I’ll hit that MMA fight.”

While Mendez is open to the concept, he clarified that it is not something that has already been agreed upon, as Paul suggested.

“It could happen, but like anybody you know, we have to go through all the coaches and all the fighters that are here and anybody that’s a famous athlete like him,” Mendez told The Schmo.

“They will go through the the routine that everybody does so he would have to get voted by everybody. If there’s one person in particular that doesn’t want him here for that particular reason, he can’t be here, so everybody would have to vote.”

“First of all, he’s never asked. What he’s done is he’s marketed himself out there beautifully.

“I loved the the plug he gave us; I think it was a fantastic plug, and I think he’s a fantastic person, and I think he markets himself fantastically; I love what he does,” said Mendez.