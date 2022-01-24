UFC

UFC Undisputed legend, Khabib Nurmagomedov offers “The Problem Child” Jake Paul a fight with EFC – Paul accepts Khabib’s offer, but on his terms

Khabib Nurmagomedov
Zohan Mistry

Previous Article
Vanessa Demopoulos walked away from Stripping to pursue professional MMA Career
Next Article
"Philadelphia 76ers are trying to trade Ben Simmons for James Harden yet again!" Shams Charania reveals the latest on Big Ben's convoluted trade situation