Eddie Alvarez Recommends Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal Transition to BKFC From UFC

Former UFC lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez thinks Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz would thrive in the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship – and he’s not wrong. Alvarez was asked who he’d like to see join the promotion and without hesitation, he pointed to two of the OGs of the sport Masvidal and Diaz, saying their gritty, street-fighter styles are tailor-made for the bare-knuckle scene.

In an interview with ‘Home of Fight’, Alvarez said that while there are many he sees fitting the profile of a BKFC fighter, these were only two guys who could and would legally be able to do it.

“I would like to see the Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal guys who actually can and are able to sign the contracts. There are a lot of guys out there who I would say are a good fit for Bare Knuckle but contractually they can’t even do it. I would just like to see guys who are actually able to get on the card. A guy that is able to sign that is going to be Jorge Masvidal, Nate Diaz.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eddie Alvarez Underground Kings UGK (@ealvarezugk)



Since parting ways with the UFC, both Diaz and Masvidal have been exploring different forms of combat sports, particularly boxing. However, Masvidal is still under contract with the UFC and requires the organization’s approval before he can compete. Diaz on the other hand, is a true free agent and is free to compete in any organization and combat sport of his liking.

However, Masvidal is targeting a return to the UFC in 2025, and therefore, Alvarez’s offer to join BKFC might not work out.

Masvidal targeting big names for his comeback

Masvidal is thinking of a return to the octagon in April for UFC’s Miami event and it seems he already has some feuds lined up, ready to go.

And the first name to come out of his mouth has been that of Conor McGregor. With both fighters being pure strikers and over their primes, this does seem like a great matchup at 185 lbs.

“I’ve heard Conor wants to fight around the same time,” Masvidal told MMA Junkie.

“He’s never mentioned my name – probably because he knows I’d take his head off. If the UFC books it, I’ll end him in Miami… Me and Conor would break records,” Masvidal said. “He’s No. 1 in PPV – I’m right behind him. Let’s make it happen.”

But if McGregor isn’t game, Masvidal is ready to settle unfinished business with Leon Edwards.

“Edwards and I have history. Let’s go, sign the contract, and I’ll break your face,” he added.

Funnily enough, Masvidal even got called out by Michael Chandler and seemingly accepted the challenge on Twitter as well.

Say word and it’s go April Miami — Jorge Masvidal (@GamebredFighter) December 3, 2024



Masvidal last fought in 2024, losing a boxing match to Diaz. But he now seems to want to fight off his UFC contract before moving on to greener pastures.