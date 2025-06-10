‘Kayla Whoop His as*’: Demetrious Johnson Takes Fire From Ex-UFC Star for Warning Harrison About Amanda Nunes Fight

Demetrious Johnson has come under severe fire after issuing a stark warning to Kayla Harrison after her title win at UFC 316 — from the Ohio star’s close teammate, Jorge Masvidal.

Co-headlining the promotion’s return to New Jersey over the weekend, Harrison competed for spoils for the first time in her Octagon stint. And making relatively light work of two-time champion Julianna Pena, Harrison landed a dominant win.

Submitting the incumbent in the dying embers of the second round, Harrison wrapped up a kimura stoppage, with just five seconds remaining on the clock. Following the moments after her win, the Olympic gold medal winner was joined in the Octagon by former American Top Team training partner, Amanda Nunes.

Set to snap her two-year retirement from action later this year, Nunes is expected to fight for her former bantamweight crown in a showdown with ex-teammate Harrison in her immediate return to action. However, Ohio native Harrison has been warned by Johnson of pursuing the pairing — claiming it would likely go bad for the ex-PFL queen.

“Kayla Harrison is calling out Amanda Nunes,” Johnson said on his YouTube channel.

“I think that’s a very, very bad idea. Yes, Kayla is a world champion, but when you look at the roster of what Amanda Nunes fought and what Kayla Harrison fought, there’s no f*cking comparison,” he added.

Johnson then went on to name some of the biggest opponents of Nunes’ career like Ronda Rousey, Miesha Tate, Cat Zingano, (Germaine De Randamie), Valentina Shevchenko, among others.

“Just the talent pool Amanda Nunes has fought in mixed martial arts. It blows everything that Kayla Harrison has done in her entire career, just the talent pool,” he added.

But taking umbrage with Johnson’s comments, former BMF champion Masvidal hit out in defense of Harrison, even going as far as to claim the Olympian would easily beat ex-flyweight kingpin, Johnson.

“He’s mad ’cause Kayla (Harrison) [would] whoop his a*s, too,” Jorge Masvidal commented on Instagram