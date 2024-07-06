“Embarrassed by That”: Stipe Miocic Opens Up About Deleting NSFW Fan DM on OnlyFans

Stipe Miocic, OnlyFans model! There’s 4 words no one ever thought would read in the same sentence. Well as unreal as it sounds, it is true, the former UFC heavyweight champion is a prominent presence on the website. Although OnlyFans is a website fans have come to know for its explicit adult content, he finds himself having to explain it to some overly curious fans.

The former champ is on the platform to show fans a closer, more personal side of his life. He uploads photos and videos of his day-to-day life, training video and so on.

In a recent interview with Shak MMA on YouTube, he spoke about how he does get questions regarding explicit content and how he responds to them,

“I’ve gotten some DMs like hey, I’m like, I just delete them. God, they’d be embarrassed by that (his family).”

Miocic is very clear that he will not do any explicit content on the platform notoriously famous for the same. It is just a way for his fans to get to know him on a more personal level.

There will be a lot of training videos coming out now on his OnlyFans as he is currently preparing to take on Jon Jones for his next fight.

Jon Jones says he will return on November 9th vs. Stipe Miocic at MSG “November 9th Madison Square Garden, I know it seems like a dream but it’s really happening.” @JonnyBones via/X #UFC #MMA #JonJones #UFC309 #MMATwitter pic.twitter.com/f0mAtrF4bC — MMA UNCENSORED (@MMAUNCENSORED1) July 3, 2024

Ahead of their rumored November fight at Madison Square Garden. the former champion also revealed the main reason why he is holding out to fight Jones.

Miocic is no underdog

It’s been over a year now since the Jones vs. Miocic fight has been in talks. Although the UFC has not given any confirmation yet, fans are eagerly waiting on a fight date.

However, many fans believe that the UFC heavyweight champion had only picked the fireman over the interim champion, Tom Aspinall because the former is easier to beat.

Of course, Miocic disagrees. And he wants fans to stop crying about him holding up the division.

Stipe Miocic doesn’t believe he’s holding up the heavyweight division by waiting for the Jon Jones fight: “I’m not holding up any division like everyone says. I don’t care, do what you want and stop crying.” @Shak_Fu #UFC #MMA pic.twitter.com/NxK2rtH3s3 — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) July 5, 2024

In the same interview with Shak MMA, the former heavyweight champion revealed why he waited for so long for this fight,

“Because everyone thinks he’s gonna beat me a*s. I don’t like being told that, I like shutting people up and he’s beatable, I know he is.”

The fireman is one of the greatest to ever step foot inside a cage and doesn’t like being disrespected as an underdog. He believes Jones is beatable. And he’s not wrong. Some have come close. Fans would even argue that Gustafsson won their first fight, as did Dominic Reyes.

And Stipe here certainly has a better pedigree than either of those guys. So, in that spirit, he has made the claim about being the first person to get the job done.

This fight is the battle between the Old Guard. Two of the oldest fighters in the division battling it out of the title in what could possibly be their last fight in the octagon. All it needs now is a confirmed fight date and fans will finally be relieved.