Mother’s Day Turns Octagon Soft! Dana White, Arianny Celeste, Izzy, & Other UFC Icons Break the Internet With Tributes

The sport of MMA might be tough and violent, but everyone melts like an ice cream, even boss man Dana White, when it comes to loving their moms.
Hosting the Octagon overnight for UFC 315 in their return to Canada, the organization fielded a championship doubleheader in ‘The Great White North’.
And while the action was plenty — particularly on the main card in Quebec, that hasn’t stopped a shot of their biggest stars issuing well wishes to their mothers for the national appreciation day.
Namely, promotional boss, Dana White — whose relationship with his mother is tumultuous to say the least– made a post on his official Instagram.
“Back in Vegas, Happy Mother’s Day,” White posted on his story.
Coming under fire from his late mother, June White, years ago, the boss’s parent has been vocal — in a rather scathing way about the long-time promotional leader.
“He seems to have lost his character somewhere along the way,” June said of her son back in 2011. “He mistreats people. It’s terrible the way he speaks to women and treats women. That really bothers me, because I don’t believe I’ve ever brought him up to behave like that,” she had noted.
The current state of their relationship is unknown.
Meanwhile, former heavyweight champion, Stipe Miocic tagged his wife and the mother of his kids on the special day,
“Happy Mother’s Day babe!” Miocic posted on Instagram. “Thank you for being an amazing mother to our two beautiful children… they are so lucky to have you!”
View this post on Instagram
Calling the action overnight in ‘The Great White North’, Hall of Fame star Daniel Cormier also found some time to wish all the mothers well on his social media.
“I’m always late. This time, it may have caught up to me, lol. On my way home. So excited. Happy Mother’s Day to all the wonderful moms out there,” Cormier posted, still getting goosebumps from the brilliance of UFC 315.
UFC ring girl Arianny Celeste, meanwhile, posted a cute video of her son and claimed that while she does get overstimulated sometimes, she would do it over and over again for her child!
“If I do nothing else in this life, being your mommy is enough. Happy Mother’s Day to the mamas. Ps. you’re a good mom!” she posted on Instagram.
Cesleste was joined by BKFC legend and UFC alum, Mike Perry, and women’s MMA GOAT, Amanda Nunes. Perry posted a video of his wife on Instagram hanging out with their kids and asserted that they were lucky to have her in their lives.
“Happiest Mother’s Day to my beautiful bride, my love, we are so blessed to have and to hold you mommy, dios te bendiga , the kids and I love you so much! Happy Mother’s Day, my sweet,” he shared.
Nunes, on the other hand, simply shared a video of her kids watching her pop up on the screen during UFC 315 after Valentina Shevchenko achieved 9 title fight wins. Nunes, of course, tops the chart with 11.
View this post on Instagram
Notably, former middleweight champion Israel Adesanya made a post — with many fans more than aware of his close relationship with his parents.
Coming under fire from arch-rival Dricus du Plessis last August, Adesanya was goaded in a mocking manner by the South African over his childhood.
Adesanya strongly defends parents in heated exchange
Accused of neglecting his native Nigeria following his childhood move to New Zealand, Adesanya was mocked for apparently having “servants” to look after him and even bathe him during his early years in Africa.
Subjected to further mockery ahead of their UFC 305 title fight, Adesanya bellowed, “shut the f*ck up” in the direction of the middleweight star, before crying his eyes out.
Slamming the desk in frustration in an emotional outburst, Adesanya’s relationship with his mother and father has been the subject of mockery in recent years.
“He (du Plessis) touched a subject there because I do this for my family,” Adesanya said at the presser.
BREAKING: At the UFC 305 press conference, Israel Adesanya was visibly emotional and shed tears after Dricus Du Plessis made personal remarks about his family history. #UFC305 pic.twitter.com/kWtWjVwljL
— Beats in Brief (@beatsinbrief) August 16, 2024
“I do this for my people I love, and I’ll fight for you forever, I swear to god,” ‘Stylebender’ shouted in the direction of his mother who was seated front row at the pre-fight press event.
He later explained that his mother, Taiwo, a nurse, had sacrificed so much for him that thinking about it just made him emotional. Adesanya’s mother, though not a public figure, has featured in her son’s social media on numerous occasions.
Most notably, when Izzy tried to do a ‘Shooey’, she let him know in a text chain that doing so can lead to an upset tummy.
— THE UFCGUY (@the_ufcguy) May 11, 2025
The former middleweight champion has also gifted his mother a Porsche. Explaining the gesture to the media, he had said, “Where we come from, from our culture, like it’s a sign of success, you know. When you can do something like that. I just want to spread love, spread joy, and inspire”.