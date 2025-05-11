Mother’s Day Turns Octagon Soft! Dana White, Arianny Celeste, Izzy, & Other UFC Icons Break the Internet With Tributes

The sport of MMA might be tough and violent, but everyone melts like an ice cream, even boss man Dana White, when it comes to loving their moms.

Hosting the Octagon overnight for UFC 315 in their return to Canada, the organization fielded a championship doubleheader in ‘The Great White North’.

And while the action was plenty — particularly on the main card in Quebec, that hasn’t stopped a shot of their biggest stars issuing well wishes to their mothers for the national appreciation day.

Namely, promotional boss, Dana White — whose relationship with his mother is tumultuous to say the least– made a post on his official Instagram.

“Back in Vegas, Happy Mother’s Day,” White posted on his story.

Coming under fire from his late mother, June White, years ago, the boss’s parent has been vocal — in a rather scathing way about the long-time promotional leader.

“He seems to have lost his character somewhere along the way,” June said of her son back in 2011. “He mistreats people. It’s terrible the way he speaks to women and treats women. That really bothers me, because I don’t believe I’ve ever brought him up to behave like that,” she had noted.

The current state of their relationship is unknown.

Meanwhile, former heavyweight champion, Stipe Miocic tagged his wife and the mother of his kids on the special day,

“Happy Mother’s Day babe!” Miocic posted on Instagram. “Thank you for being an amazing mother to our two beautiful children… they are so lucky to have you!”