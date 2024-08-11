“Everything Is Cool”: Joe Rogan Hilariously Squashes the Donald Trump Beef

UFC commentator Joe Rogan has a cult-like following amongst UFC fans and it is unlikely that they will ever turn on him irrespective of what he says or does. However those fans were left in shock recently when presidential candidate Donald Trump put out a post on social media targeting the podcaster. However, Rogan in turn shared a picture on social media that ‘suggests’ the beef has now been squashed.

The former president is a huge fan of combat sports and also good friends with UFC president Dana White. Every time Trump enters the arena for an event he is greeted with deafening cheers irrespective of the state or city the event is being hosted in.

However following Rogan’s statement about one of his rivals, Trump had posted about Rogan having the opposite reception from fans at the next UFC event.

“It will be interesting to see how loudly Joe Rogan gets BOOED the next time he enters the UFC Ring??? MAGA 2024.”

A few days after this statement was made, Rogan took to Instagram to post a picture with a Trump look-alike with a caption that said,

“Ran into Trump. Everything is cool.”

So it would appear, true to his public persona, Rogan could really care less what anybody thinks.

For years now, fans have been requesting Rogan to have Trump on the podcast.

However, the JRE podcast host has always denied the same saying that he did not want to ‘help’ Trump in any way and declined the opportunity to have him on more than once.

Why did Trump fire shots at Rogan?

The former president has often been petty, and doesn’t have a filter, even when he was arguably the most controversial president in US history.

He still often gets into a war of words with individuals who differ from him on various issues.

And in line with that habit, when Rogan was extremely complementary about Robert F. Kennedy Jr. an independent who is running against Trump in the presidential race, ‘The Donald’ just lost it.

While many believed that it was Rogan’s way of endorsing Harris, the 57-year-old later put out a tweet saying that the comments he made about ‘Kennedy Jr.’ were just because he likes him as a person and not an endorsement.

Regardless of who he endorses, pigs will fly upside down before Rogan is booed at a UFC event by fans.