Dana White’s Bruce Buffer-Style Trump Introduction at RNC 2024 Sends MMA Twitter Into Frenzy: ‘Should Have Brought BMF Belt’

Bruce Buffer watch out! Dana White is coming for your job. The UFC president was at the Republican National Convention 2024 where he had the honor to introduce the former 45th President of the United States. And he did it with so much vigor and authority that fans could not help but get goosebumps.

This is just a week after the 2024 presidential candidate survived an assassination attempt. Fans were in awe of the way White introduced Trump and even compared him to the legendary UFC commentator.

“Bro think he is him”

Another fan came up with an interesting suggestion for White. He hoped the UFC president would wrap the BMF title around Trump’s waist for surviving an assassination attempt,

“He should have brought the BMF belt and wrapped it around Trumps waist.”

This fan could not control their excitement when they saw White come out, an unreal crossover to watch as a UFC fan,

“Lost my s*it when I saw him come out lol.”

This was such an enthusiastic introduction that this fan almost thought he was about to announce Conor McGregor,

“Was waiting for. “THE NOTORIOUS CONOR MC..” forgot what I was watching for a second lol”

During his introduction speech for Donald Trump, White could not help but show how much he respects the former president. Following the assassination attempt, the UFC President had penned down an angry statement and talked about how strong ‘The Donald’ was.

White and Trump have been good friends for decades and the Republican presidential candidate is an avid MMA fan.

White calls Trump the ‘toughest’ man he’s ever met

The UFC President gave a five-and-a-half-minute speech for Trump at the 2024 RNC, where he spoke about how a bullet grazed his ear yet Trump still managed to stand up and say the words ‘fight’.

Speaking about being in the tough guy business, White claimed that Trump was the toughest human being he had ever met in his life.

“This man is the toughest, most resilient human being that I have ever met in my life. The higher the stakes, the harder he fights”

White and Trump go a long way back of course. Without Trump there would be no UFC. So, the only thing remaining is for Trump to now make a walk out into the octagon at the next big UFC event.