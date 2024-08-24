Ex-UFC Champ Aljamain Sterling Slammed as ‘Scared’ After Accusing Movsar Evloev of Steroid Use

Aljamain Sterling continues his foray into the 145-pound division with a second fight at UFC 307, where he will take on undefeated fighter, Movsar Evloev. Ahead of the fight, Sterling hurled some serious accusations, raising concerns about fighting an opponent who is not ‘clean’. However, Evloev believes that the 35-year-old is just scared to face him.



‘Funkmaster’ hopped on social media to drop a clip from his latest YouTube video where he talked about his upcoming fight. He mentioned that he’d be cool with getting drug tested every single day, but slyly accused his opponent of being on “something.” Sterling even threw in Nate Diaz’s famous line, saying, “Everyone’s on steroids.”

These are some pretty bold claims from Sterling, especially since Evloev has never been busted. In fact, Evloev was tested five times last year and three times already this year, and all his samples came back clean.

Naturally, the Russian fighter did not take these accusations seriously as he responded to Sterling’s tweet, saying,



“Don’t be scared boy, I’ll make it quick. You won’t feel a thing.”

Don’t be scared boy, I’ll make it quick. You won’t feel a thing. https://t.co/4rMa3K1l9r — Movsar Evloev (@MovsarUFC) August 23, 2024



The war of words has resulted in an exciting build-up for the fight set to take place at UFC 307. Let’s take a closer look at how the two men fare against each other.

A closer look at Sterling vs Evloev

Recently, Sterling claimed he was done with bantamweight because he couldn’t keep putting his body through those brutal weight cuts. Plus, he wants to give his buddy Merab a shot at the title. Now, as he heads into the fight with Evloev, there’s really not much separating them physically, aside from the latter having a one-inch reach advantage. Evloev is mainly known as a grappler, but he’s got four knockouts under his belt too.

When it comes to striking, these guys are pretty evenly matched. However, on the ground, Evloev will be confident about being the better man. That said, he’s got to be careful because Sterling is a legit Jiu-Jitsu black belt with eight submission wins to his name. That’s what makes this fight so exciting for fans—there’s so little between these two that picking a winner is seriously tough.