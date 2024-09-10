Ex-UFC Champ Eyes Return Against Sean O’Malley ‘If He Losses to Merab’ at UFC 306

In four days we will have the “greatest live sporting event” so brace yourself for this one because there’s a lot brewing in the background in light of UFC 306! With the UFC bantamweight champion, Sean O’Malley, joining the Pound 4 Pound podcast with a 22-second stint, former flyweight & bantamweight champ, Henry Cejudo uncovered his future plans with the possibility fighting “Sean O “Smelly!”

Before the action heads to the Sphere in Vegas for the promotion’s inaugural event at the venue, Cejudo and Kamaru Usman welcomed O’Malley to their show for an exclusive and that’s when things got interesting. Despite the bitterness with ‘Triple C’ the Montana native joined the duo for a brief 22-odd seconds, prompting Cejudo to make the wild revelation.

“Once he loses to Merab (Dvalishvili), because I do believe he’s going to lose to Merab, the next fight that’s that’s up is me and him.”

Even though Cejudo got dominated in the cage by Merab after the Georgian rag-dolled the former champ for almost the entirety of the fight, the Olympian revealed that he is going back down to flyweight. However, there’s one fight that still entices him to stay at bantamweight and that is against ‘Suga.’

In fact, the two have had their differences after Cejudo publicly called the champ out, mocking him and asking him to get him a tuna sandwich.

But despite the heavy-handed loss against Dvalishvili, Henry sides with ‘The Machine’ on this as he foresees the title changing hands and so he instead amped up the hype for a possible Henry Cejudo vs Sean O’Malley fight.

In addition to that, Cejudo also mentioned he will be going down to flyweight given that he actually did not lose the belt at 125 lbs but had to vacate it due to his title reign at bantamweight.

Cejudo set to move to flyweight after rekindling beef with Sean O’Malley

After a lengthy hiatus America’s Olympic gold medalist, Henry Cejudo came back to fight Aljamain Sterling in 2023 for the title. However, he wasn’t able to emulate his prime in this bout and lost via a split decision. But that didn’t let him down, he then took on Sterling’s teammate and buddy Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 298 and again succumbed to another defeat.

And now as we near the highly anticipated Merab Dvalishvili vs Sean O’Malley fight on September 14, the Olympian went on to reveal his roadmap in the UFC.

In fact, he is now focused on moving to 125 lbs, taking training and diet seriously. That being said, he hates O’Malley enough to stay down and fight the bantamweight champion, whether he holds the title or not!

“I am planning on going to flyweight. I’ve started my diet. I’m gonna do everything right. And the only reason why I even wanna do that because… I gotta pretty much reach that new height of of discipline. But there’s one fight, and I’m gonna go back to this. I think the fight between me and Sean O “Smelly”, Ronald McDonald, makes a lot of sense, dude.”

Now, that’d be a banger of a fight if it were to actualize!