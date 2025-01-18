Ex-UFC Star Laughs at Arman Tsarukyan, Claims He Hurt His Back Trying to Impress Nina Marie Daniele

Was Arman Tsarukyan trying to impress Nina Marie Danielle? And did that effort backfire? According to former UFC fighter Derek Brunson, it might have. At least, that’s the hilarious narrative he’s running with.

As part of her duties as an MMA influencer, UFC content creator Nina Marie Daniele visited Tsarukyan’s gym to learn a thing or two from the lightweight contender. As part of his unique training routine, Tsarukyan demonstrated some wild exercises, including an eye-popping neck move where he used his entire body weight to pivot on his neck. It looked like something straight out of a contortionist act.

Arman Tsarukyan just FOUR days ago, with an existing back injury, trying to impress Nina Drama. You can’t make this sh*t up pic.twitter.com/JfCgA8VkfP — Pedro Yan (@QuisqueyanoMMA) January 17, 2025



Fast forward to today, when news broke that he had to pull out of his highly anticipated rematch against Islam Makhachev at UFC 311 due to a back injury, Brunson couldn’t resist connecting the dots in the funniest way possible.

“The way I just laughed thinking about how Arman Tsarukyan threw his back out trying to impress Nina Drama #UFC311.”

The way I just laughed thinking about how Arman Tsarukyan threw his back out trying to impress Nina Drama #UFC311 pic.twitter.com/fggw70MY3p — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) January 17, 2025

While it’s highly unlikely that Tsarukyan’s injury was actually caused by showing off for Daniele, Brunson’s comment has fans cracking up. Some have even joined in by sharing memes of their own.

nobody: absolutely nobody at all: arman tsarukyan in the same room as nina drama days before a championship fight:#UFC311 pic.twitter.com/wwJvM0bCbn — smokey (@_smokeyj_) January 18, 2025



Tsarukyan, known for his athleticism and creative training methods, is likely taking the jokes in stride, though there’s a massive cloud of disappointment due to his withdrawal from the title fight. Brunson’s take only adds a comedic twist to an otherwise unfortunate situation. For now, UFC 311 will march on with Renato Moicano stepping up to face Makhachev.

As it turns out, Islam Makhachev doesn’t even care.

Islam’s promise about ‘Anybody Anywhere’ rings true

Ahead of his UFC 294 bout with Alexander Volkanovski, Islam actually took a shot at Jon Jones, who at the time had refused to fight Chael Sonnen on short notice. Islam was actually fighting Volk on short notice himself. And arguably, Volk was a far bigger threat to him than Sonnen was to Jones.

When asked why he would take such a risk, Islam had simply asked what the title represented.

“What does this title represent? It means you’re the best in the world and if you’re the best in the world, it doesn’t matter who’s going to be standing across from you. What do I say? No? NEVER. Let’s do this!”

Dana White liked the quote so much that he had a part of it installed on a wall at the UFC Performance Institute.

So when White called him last night at 1 AM to tell him his opponent was going to be changed, Islam simply told the boss that he was going to sleep and would wake up to fight whoever the promotion deemed worthy.

Now, that’s a champion worth rooting for!