Ex-UFC Star Schahub Slams Khabib Nurmagomedov, Claims Dagestani Fighters Aren’t Signed for ‘Boring Style,’ Not Unbeatable Skills

Former UFC fighter Schahub doesn’t believe in Khabib Nurmagomedov’s comments about Dagestani fighters not being signed by promotions because they win everything. Khabib suggested that promotions shy away from signing fighters from his region because their skills are simply too dominant. But Schahub has a different take – and it’s not exactly flattering. According to him, it’s not their dominance but the perceived “boring” fighting style that turns promotions off.

Schahub argues that while Dagestani fighters are undeniably talented, their wrestling-heavy style leads to a lack of excitement in their performances that makes them less marketable. In a sport where entertainment value often dictates opportunities, Schahub believes this is the real reason many fighters from that region aren’t getting the call.

In a video posted on his YouTube channel, the former UFC heavyweight dove deeper into why he feels Khabib is wrong about the statement he made.

“So when he goes there are organisations that won’t sign Dagestanis because they know they’re going to be champions. It’s because they know they can not make money off them. Because in general their styles are not the best in terms of what the masses want to see. There is no Dagestani knockout artist. They’re not really finishers.”

Schaub emphasized that Khabib’s rise to superstardom wasn’t purely based on his dominance but was amplified by his rivalry with Conor McGregor. Without that heated feud and McGregor’s larger-than-life persona, Khabib’s fights might not have captured as much attention.

The Dagestani style of fighting does produce undefeated champions in the octagon but until very recently, it has lacked the flashy, back-and-forth excitement that makes fights marketable. To truly showcase their talent, he thinks they need opponents who can generate drama and create a narrative that keeps fans engaged.

This is something that the Dagestani camp has generally relied on their opponents to do for them. Then bantamweight contender Umar Nurmagomedov for example. His humble demeanor did very little to sell the title fight against Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 311. The fight only garnered reactions on social media after Merab lost his cool and went after Umar during the presser.

Thankfully, Khabib seems to have learned the trick and is using it to garner interest in Usman Nurmagomedov’s Bellator lightweight title defense against Paul Hughes later this month.

Khabib’s Ireland vs Dagestan fight gains momentum

In a recent interview with PFL, Khabib suggested that when it comes to fighters, Ireland just doesn’t stack up to Dagestan. Khabib questioned how many top Irish fighters there really are beyond Hughes and Conor McGregor.

Khabib Nurmagomedov stated there is a big difference between the level of MMA in Dagestan and Ireland (via @PFLMMA) pic.twitter.com/uOxTvyeWxI — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) January 2, 2025

His comments sparked a response from Darren Till, who argued that considering the size difference between the two countries, Ireland’s MMA scene was actually doing quite well.

Khabib doubled down, pointing out that Dagestan consistently dominates at the amateur level and boasts champions and top contenders across major MMA promotions. With his own undefeated career and Islam Makhachev currently ruling the UFC’s lightweight division, Khabib feels confident that Dagestan’s track record speaks for itself.

Despite Ireland’s talent pool, Khabib believes there’s no comparison.

In response, McGregor posted a video of himself in his prime vs Khabib and Islam in their prime. While it was an interestingly edited video that showed him punching people’s lights out and the Dagestanis wrestling his opponents, it did little to counter Khabib’s arguments about Ireland.



Khabib might have truly meant what he said but at this point, there’s no doubt that he’s managed to garner some serious attention for the Usman vs Hughes fight, despite McGregor’s absence from the latter’s corner.