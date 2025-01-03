Khabib Nurmagomedov Critiques Irish MMA: ‘Not Even Half the Level of Dagestan’

Oct 22, 2022; Abu Dhabi, UAE; Khabib Nurmagomedov is seen before the fight between Abubakar Nurmagomedov (red gloves) and Gadzhi Omargadzhiev (blue gloves) during UFC 280 at Etihad Arena. Mandatory Credit: Craig Kidwell-Imagn Images

Khabib Nurmagomedov was not very impressed with the current state of Irish MMA, claiming it pales in comparison to Dagestan’s dominance in the sport. In an interview with PFL MMA, as his cousin Usman Nurmagomedov gears up to face Ireland’s Paul Hughes for the title, Khabib shared his blunt take on the matter.

“Ireland don’t have fighters, brother. Let’s be honest. How many fighters do you know from Ireland? Paul Hughes and Conor [McGregor], and who else?… Dagestan level of MMA here but Ireland… not even half”

The has spoken ️ How do you see it playing out between Dagestan’s Usman Nurmagomedov and Ireland’s Paul Hughes battle for the @BellatorMMA Lightweight World Title #RoadtoDubai | Sat Jan 25 | Coca-Cola Arena | Dubai, UAE pic.twitter.com/CiNP4167kz — PFL (@PFLMMA) January 2, 2025

What’s more surprising is Khabib’s omission of rising Irish stars like Ian Garry, who have been making waves in the UFC. His critique seems laser-focused on the idea that Ireland simply doesn’t produce fighters with the same consistency or caliber as Dagestan, a region renowned for its wrestling pedigree and relentless work ethic.

While some might view Khabib’s comments as harsh, it’s hard to argue with the dominance Dagestani fighters have shown on the global stage. From Khabib’s own undefeated career to Islam Makhachev’s current reign and Usman Nurmagomedov’s growing legacy, the region has become synonymous with MMA excellence. Then there’s also their younger brother Umar, who will be competing for the bantamweight title later this month at UFC 311.

As Hughes steps into the cage against Usman, it remains to be seen whether the Irishman can show the fighting spirit of the Irish. If he does manage to pull off an upset, it will not only have been for the world to witness but Khabib will have a front-row seat to it as well. The former UFC champion will be in Usman’s corner for the fight.

Khabib claims organizations are scared of Dagestanis

Khabib didn’t stop at critiquing Irish MMA, he also shed light on why Dagestani fighters might be some of the most feared athletes in the sport. The former UFC lightweight champion claimed that many organizations even hesitate to sign fighters from Dagestan because they would chomp out the entire petri dish.

“You come to Dagestan, you can understand. You know so many organizations, they don’t even sign Dagestani fighters because they worry about, like, everybody can become champion, you know.”

While it’s hard to verify the accuracy of this statement, it underscores the reputation that Dagestani fighters have earned in MMA. Khabib’s remarks highlight just how much respect and fear Dagestani athletes command in the sport, as their track record speaks for itself.