Famous UFC Face Brittney Palmer Addresses Her Retirement After Another Career Surpasses UFC

When we talk about combat sports, we often think about the brutality, intense action, and more. However, while the brutality is undeniably captivating, the actual beauty and glamor are added by the ring girls. Speaking of ring girls, one of the most well-known names is Brittney Palmer, who was a part of the UFC since 2011 and left the sport in 2023. After a few weeks of life after retirement, in an interview with MMA Junkie about the retirement, she shared how the rise of an alternate career led her to leave the sport.

Given that her retirement was sudden and unexpected, she was asked about what triggered her retirement. Palmer replied that she had been grappling with this question for a long time, and her rising art career ultimately led her to leave the sport. In her words,

“I’ve done it for a long time and I think I’ve always had the question so many times. ‘When are you going to quit? When are you going to give another girl a shot?’ I get these interview questions, and so I think about it. I’m 36 years old. I always said that once my art career started to level up to where my UFC career is and I wasn’t able to commit to both evenly, that I would have to make the decision. It was just time. You feel it.”

For those who don’t know, Palmer wasn’t just earning from the MMA promotion being the ring girl, as she has various income sources outside of fighting as an accomplished artist to model. Interestingly, thanks to her artistic skills, she has contributed artistically to the UFC and Topps trading cards, among other organizations, and painted T-shirts for the company. Consequently, as she was earning enough and had a tough time focusing on the things, she decided to retire.

When Did Brittney Palmer Retired From UFC?

Palmer received the “Ringcard Girl of the Year” award a whopping 5 times, which portrays her expertise in the area. During UFC 296: Leon Edwards vs. Colby Covington, she declared it her final event as a ring girl, and officially retired from the role after the event.

Is Palmer Richest UFC Ring Girl?

Being a long-time part of the UFC, Palmer has, alongside awards and fan appreciation, gained significant money as a ring girl, earning nearly $5,000 from pay-per-view events. Her net worth, is estimated at $5 million, and which makes her the richest UFC ring girl thanks to her many ventures, including printing and selling her artwork online,