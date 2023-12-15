Famous UFC Ring Girl Brittney Palmer Announces Retirement Ahead of UFC 296 After 16 Years With the Company

MMA is one of the most intense sports on the planet, not just metaphorically but in reality, demanding blood and sweat. However, in this intense sport, the Octagon girls add beauty to it. Over the years, they have become a key aspect of the sport. Meanwhile, one of the most iconic and famous Octagon girls, Brittney Palmer, after serving in the company for more than Jon Jones, has shared the news of her retirement ahead of the upcoming UFC 296.

Palmer started with the UFC in 2005, and she has been a part of the company for over a decade and a half. Her tenure is more than what the legendary Jon Jones has served in the company. She has been an Octagon girl for countless iconic events.

Meanwhile, once again this year, she was awarded “Ring Girl of the Year”. After receiving the award, she made a major announcement that the UFC 296: Leon Edwards vs. Colby Covington event will be her final event. Palmer announced her retirement from being a ring girl after the event. She said:

“After 16 years with UFC, I’ve decided to retire. This weekend will be my last event. I’m so absolutely grateful for this unforgettable experience. I’ve traveled the world, met some incredible people and met some of my fun friends. And I’ll appreciate the memories and I’m excited for the future. Thank you to the UFC, Dana White, and to all the fans for this incredible honor. Truly blessed to be part of this journey- I love you guys.”

Indeed, Brittney Palmer has been one of the most celebrated ring girls of the company. Whenever she was part of an event, she graced the octagon and added beauty to it, alongside her best friend Arianny Celeste. But one question comes to mind: how much did she make after serving over a decade and a half?

Is Brittney Palmer Richest UFC Ring Girl?

As Palmer has been part of the UFC for a long time, this was not the first time she was awarded Ring Girl of the Year. She first received the award in 2012, 2013, 2019, 2022, and now in 2023. However, awards and fans weren’t the only things she earned from her time in the company; she also amassed good money as a ring girl.

Talking about her net worth, she earns almost $5,000 from pay-per-view events. However, this is not the only source of her income. For those who don’t know, she is also a painter, selling her artworks online.

Apart from that, she also has an OnlyFans account, does modeling and other stuff. According to reports, her net worth is $5 million, making her the richest UFC ring girl. Now that Brittney Palmer is retiring after UFC 296, it will be interesting to see what she does in the future. Over the years, she has garnered millions of fans from the sports world, and she can leverage this support in her future endeavors.