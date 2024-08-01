Farid Basharat Accuses Michael ‘Venom’ Page of Being a ‘Fake Nice Guy’ After UFC 304 Hotel Lobby Altercation

Michael ‘Venom’ Page is a ‘fake’ nice guy according to Farid Basharat. The pair was recently in news following an altercation at the athlete hotel. In a video that has since gone viral on social media, the Brit ran into Basharat at the athlete hotel and things kicked off between them. Neither of the fighters were on the UFC 304 card, but it would appear they were looking to make a fight outside the octagon.

Alexander Volkanovski was an unexpected spectator, as he tried to calm Basharat down as he lunged at ‘MVP’.

The British fighter has not taken the situation lightly as he called out the former Bellator fighter on X in a lengthy message,

“I’ve never been one to look for a fight but if somebody starts it I will never shy away. He swung first and then backed away. Coward and a fake nice guy. But it’s cool.. I know how to deal with bullies. See you around”

The unbeaten bantamweight fighter called Page out for being a ‘bully’ and being the one to initiate the scuffle.

Meanwhile, former UFC champion, Volkanovski even spoke about the incident in a recent YouTube video but he did not reveal the names of the people involved.

Volkcalls for Farid Basharat to join a rugby league

Alexander ‘The Great’ somehow found himself in the middle of the drama between MVP and Basharat.

So much so that he even tried to stop the bantamweight fighter on a few occasions but failed to do so. Here’s what he had to say about Basharat in a YouTube video,

“Mate this guy was slippery, I think he should play a bit of rugby league or something like that coz he was one hard man to tackle.”

Volkanovski did not want to name the individuals involved to protect them. However, he did recall it taking place very early in the morning.

At least ‘The Great’ found the funny side to the incident even if neither of the two fighters did. To be fair, if one doesn’t get stopped by Volk, they should really consider Rugby. For one, it pays better than the UFC.