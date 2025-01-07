Former UFC Champ Alexander Volkanovski Reminds Fans What He Loves to Do Best

Alexander Volkanovski isn’t just a former UFC champ, he’s a man who genuinely loves what he does and he’s making sure everyone knows it. In his latest Instagram post, the featherweight star gave fans a glimpse into his incredible journey with a video that showcases his blood, sweat, and tears in the octagon.

From jaw-dropping triumphs to the grueling challenges that made him one of the most respected fighters in the UFC, the video is a powerful reminder of why Volkanovski remains a fan favorite.

“This is what I do, and I f***** love it” he captioned the post, and you can feel the passion oozing from every frame. It’s clear that Volk isn’t just reminiscing, he’s ready for more. Despite losing his belt, the Aussie champ is hungrier than ever about reclaiming his spot at the top, and fans are eating it up.

With rumors swirling about a potential clash against Ilia ‘El Matador’ Topuria, fans have flooded the comments, practically begging Volkanovski to confirm his next fight. The matchup would be thrilling, pitting Volkanovski’s experience and grit against Topuria’s rising star power.

While nothing official has been announced, one thing is crystal clear: Volk isn’t going anywhere. He’s still got the fire, the skills, and, most importantly, the love for the fight game.

But with ‘El Matador’ making plans to move up in weight, ‘The Great’s‘ title fight may not happen anytime soon. However, younger, hunger contenders are stepping up to the plate as we speak.

Diego Lopes calls out Volkanovski

Lopes has thrown his name into the mix as a potential opponent for Volkanovski, should the title be vacated in Topuria’s absence.

Earlier last year, the featherweight champion hinted at a move to 155 pounds to set himself up for the lightweight title fight with Islam Makhachev down the line, setting the stage for potential chaos in both divisions. Topuria’s time at featherweight was always meant to be short-lived as the Spaniard has repeatedly claimed he wants to be out of MMA before the age of 30.

Even though he had promised Volk a rematch, it would appear that doesn’t align with his long-term career goals anymore. This leaves a power vacuum at the top of the featherweight division. And with Max Holloway also having made a permanent move to lightweight, this leaves Volkanovski without an opponent for the potentially vacant title.

Lopes sees this chaos as an opportunity to climb his way up to UFC gold.

“@alexvolkanovski, if Ilia going to 155, let’s meet in the Octagon. You can pick the date and location.”

Lopes, fresh off an impressive victory over Brian Ortega, is riding a wave of momentum and believes a showdown with Volkanovski would be the ultimate test for both fighters. For Volkanovski, who has repeatedly expressed his desire to stay busy and hungry for gold, this could be the perfect matchup to keep his fire burning.

Whether or not this matchup comes to fruition, one thing is certain, the featherweight division remains as exciting and unpredictable as ever.