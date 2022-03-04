UFC

Former UFC heavyweight champion and WWE star Cain Velasquez arrested for attempted murder after shooting incident

Cain Velasquez arrested for attempted murder after shooting incident
Zohan Mistry

Previous Article
Shane Warne IPL: Full list of Shane Warne stats and records for Australia in international cricket
Next Article
"Greatest to turn the Cricket ball": Virat Kohli pays obeisance to Shane Warne after his shocking death on Friday
WWE Latest News
Cain Velasquez arrested for attempted murder after shooting incident
Former UFC heavyweight champion and WWE star Cain Velasquez arrested for attempted murder after shooting incident

After reportedly shooting a man accused of assaulting his cousin earlier this week, former UFC…