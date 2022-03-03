Islam Makhachev hopes to resolve ‘unfinished business’ with Rafael dos Anjos at UFC 272. He is already planning to return to the octagon this week merely 48 hours after his most recent UFC victory.

In a fight against former UFC champion Rafael dos Anjos on Saturday at UFC 272 in Las Vegas, the UFC lightweight contender offered stepping in on short notice to replace Rafael Fiziev.

Testing positive for COVID-19 and experiencing symptoms, Fiziev was forced to withdraw from the bout on Monday afternoon. Dos Anjos’ replacement is currently being sought by the UFC.

Makhachev (22-1 MMA, 11-1 UFC), who defeated Bobby Green in the main event of UFC Battle Night 202 with a first-round TKO, will fight dos Anjos at welterweight.

“170??? Let’s do it,” Makhachev wrote on Twitter. “We have unfinished business RDA.”

Makhachev objected to Dos Anjos’ offer that they fight at 165 pounds. Dos Anjos responded by suggesting that they fight at 165 pounds.

You looking for the way out again? https://t.co/hWGMZpFeUQ — Makhachev Islam (@MAKHACHEVMMA) February 28, 2022

Makhachev and dos Anjos have previously been set to fight three times: twice in 2020 and once in 2021.

The first time dos Anjos tested positive for COVID-19, their UFC 254 fight was cancelled. The second cancellation was due to Makhachev’s injury. This prompted Paul Felder to step in on short notice to headline a UFC Fight Night event. The third was scheduled for UFC 267 in October, but dos Anjos dropped out due to an injury.

Makhachev has won his last ten fights. Since being knocked out by Adriano Martins at UFC 192 in 2015, the Khabib Nurmagomedov disciple hasn’t lost.

Other UFC fighters expressed their interest in dos Anjos fight this Saturday.

Renato Moicano:

Let’s fucking go https://t.co/UtaO844nPA — Renato Moicano UFC (@moicanoufc) February 28, 2022

Renato Moicano last fought on Feb. 12 at UFC 272, where he defeated Alexander Hernandez by second-round submission. Moicano has a 3-1 record after switching to lightweight.

Ilia Topuria:

So I just got blown up by @Topuriailia and he’s willing to step in and fight @RdosAnjosMMA . I let sean Shelby know, so now we wait and see what rda says. Ilia has to fly from Spain, and cut the weight in 3 days. — malki kawa (@malkikawa) February 28, 2022

Since knocking out Ryan Hall at UFC 264 in July, Ilia Topuria hasn’t fought. He was to fight again at UFC 270. However. his weight cut to featherweight was halted by the California State Athletic Commission owing to health concerns.

Paul Felder:

How many days this time? pic.twitter.com/jj9n7t9rg0 — Paul Felder (@felderpaul) February 28, 2022

Since stepping in on short notice for Makhachev in November of 2020, Paul Felder hasn’t fought. Dos Anjos defeat him in a unanimous decision. Felder, a long-time UFC analyst, has been largely idle and even considered retiring.

