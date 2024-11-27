‘Francis Left’: UFC Veteran Brands Heavyweight Division ‘Annoying’ With Only ‘Inactive’ Jon Jones and Tom Aspinall

The UFC heavyweight division saw its biggest action in months at UFC 309, but it’s not nearly enough. In light of this, UFC veteran Ben Askren has labeled the division “annoying,” pointing to the lack of top-tier matchups among its biggest stars.

With Francis Ngannou now outside the promotion and Jon Jones accused of cherry-picking his opponents, the heavyweight landscape has left an overwhelming sense of incompetence. While Tom Aspinall is an exciting presence, the division seems stuck in limbo, and the criticism is starting to pile up.

Askren joined Demetrious Johnson for an interview on his YouTube channel and asserted that he didn’t really know what Jones’ deal was. He also compared matchmaking to wrestling and said that in the latter, these athletes would be competing with each other on a yearly basis and there would be no arguments over who the best was.

“The one division that I think of right now that is super annoying is heavyweight. Jones won’t fight people. I don’t really know what his deal is. He only wants to fight Stipe. You got Aspinall, and you got Francis, who left the UFC. “

Askren went on to add that since Jones does not fight as often as a champion should, he considers him inactive. The 40-year-old also added that because Ngannou is outside the UFC, the question of who the best heavyweight in the world will always be a mystery.

While Askren’s words ring true, the first heavyweight champion Jones was accused of dodging seems to be on his side.

Ngannou backs Jones’ decisions

Jones has found an unlikely ally in former UFC champ Francis Ngannou. The Cameroonian claims that he gets why Jones is leaning toward a showdown with Alex Pereira instead of Aspinall.

Speaking with TMZ, Ngannou suggested there’s more at play than meets the eye.

“This is probably tied to negotiations,” Ngannou said, hinting at the UFC’s usual tactics of stirring public narratives.

“Jones is in a position to pick what he wants. Aspinall needs that fight, but Jones doesn’t.”

Ngannou, who left the UFC as the lineal champ and now stars in the PFL, holds no grudges. Ngannnou believes it’s all about perspective. He believes, “For Jones, it’s just another paycheck.”