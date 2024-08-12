Francis Ngannou’s Coach Eric Nicksick Details Working Inside Khabib’s ‘No-Bullsh*ting’ Inner Circle

Nov 12, 2016 – New York, New York, U.S. – Khabib Nurmagomedov The Eagle and Michael Johnson The Menace during weigh-in at UFC 205 in Madison Square Garden. during weigh-in at UFC 205 in Madison Square Garden. MMA 2016 – UFC 205 – Weigh-In – ZUMAs277 20161112_shn_s277_370

Within years of retiring from MMA, Khabib ‘The Eagle’ Numragomedov quickly built a reputation for being one of the best coaches in the sport running a very tight ship. During this time, the former lightweight champion has been showered with compliments by athletes and their coaches and the latest to join the list is none other than Erik Nicksick.

Nicksick is a coach himself and is responsible for big names such as Francis Ngannou, and Sean Strickland among others.

The 44-year-old recently appeared in an interview with Red Corner MMA where he revealed the learnings he got from observing a practice session run by Khabib while he was in Las Vegas.

The Xtreme Couture head coach went on to reveal the intensity with him Nurmagomedov ran his training sessions, where they was no music, no sledging, just working from the moment one walked in.

“ I reached out and asked if it was okay if I came in because it is invite only. And it was very serious but very regimented. There is not bullsh**ting… It’s like you’re there, and it is work from the moment you step on the mat.”

Nicksick also went on talk about a mistake he only realized after attending the Dagestani’s practice session. He detailed how Belal Muhammad brought along with him an unauthorized individual to the training session and how Nurmagomedov was unhappy about the same.

Despite the supposed cold welcome, both Belal and he were left inspired by the undefeated Dagestani.

Khabib affected Belal’s UFC 304 approach

For his maiden title shot, Khabib played a huge role in preparing Belal for Leon Edwards. Not only did he come up with the perfect game plan he also inspired Belal to take a different approach to promote the fight.

Although the 36-year-old did talk trash about Edwards he always limited it to his skills as an MMA fighter.

He never shot below the belt and aimed for his family or religion or anything personal.

He revealed in a recent interview how this was because of Khabib and the influence that he has had on upcoming fighters including himself.

The Dagestani, of course, was at the receiving end of many a persona jibe from the mouth of Conor McGregor before their fight at UFC 229, only to shut the Irishman up in dominating fashion once the cage doors were locked in.

And it looks like, that same approach has helped Belal as well, from winning the welterweight title to calling out potential opponents for his first title defense.