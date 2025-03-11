“Generational Haters”: Alex Pereira’s Ex-Girlfriend Gets Compared to Dmitry Bivol’s Ex-Wife After Cheering ‘Poatan’s’ UFC 313 Loss

Off the back of his title loss at UFC 313, Alex Pereira’s former partner, Christine Merle has been hit with some major accusations from the Brazilian’s upset fans. Headlining the UFC PPV, the Brazilian star would see struggle to deal with the pressure and forward motion of Ankalaev and lose the war on all three judge’s scorecards after a mediocre 5-round affair.

Interestingly, ahead of the fight, Merle had predicted that the fight could go the way it did if Ankalaev tried to stand up and strike with Pereira. However, she had also claimed that should Pereira lose, it would be great for the division.

Now, following the event, Merle has asserted the time for “chama” was over, instead claiming “karma” had caught up with her ex-boyfriend.

And as a result, the MMA analyst has been labelled a “generational hater“– similar to boxing star Dmitry Bivol’s ex-wife Ekaterina.

Earlier last year, in October, when Bivol had lost his WBA, WBC, IBF, and WBO light heavyweight titles to Artur Beterbiev, Ekaterina publicly cheered the loss. This led to a chunk of Bivol’s fans flocking to her Instagram with the choicest words undeserving of a civilized society, which is not very different from what is happening with Merle right now.

In some deplorable comments on social media, a user claimed Merle “has a really punchable face” in a horrible, misogynistic post.

Furthermore, taking aim at Bivol’s ex-partner, commenters tried to insult Merle- claiming she came from “Temu” in a newly-minted Instagram insult.

Another added, “Women just hate because they lost the best thing in their life”.

It should be noted that Pereira and Merle had a rather public fallout after the UFC star dumped her, claiming she was already married when they started dating.

Pereira’s history with Merle

Merle had rebuked the accusations and asserted that she was married to someone else just as Pereira had been before the relationship began. However, it fell on deaf ears as ‘Poatan’ fans continued mocking the broadcaster.

Pereira then levelled another accusation, claiming Merle was attempting to “manipulate” both himself and his loyal fandom following their less-than-acrimonious split.

“This rat won’t leave me alone. Forget me, damn. She does everything to gain followers. Followers through a negative way, for what? People who follow Merle, please stop following me.”, he had said.

And this week, responding to Merle’s comments on his UFC 313 loss, Pereira once more brought up her alleged infidelity. “I think she (Christine Merle) should stop mentioning my name ’cause her husband might get jealous. Chama.”

At this point, it is just a sorry state of affairs that a majority of MMA/combat sports fans would resort to bigotry and hatred over a division of opinions.

It doesn’t come as a surprise, though, since the promotion has often platformed fighters making such remarks without consequences under the all-encompassing umbrella of ‘free speech’.