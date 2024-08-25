Gerald Meerschaert Shatters Anderson Silva’s All-Time Record with Stunning Win at UFC Vegas 96

Only hardcore MMA fans who know the nuances of the game and religiously follow the sport will know who Gerald ‘GM3’ Meerschaertis. The American has been a part of the UFC since 2016 but unfortunately hasn’t been able to make that kind of a name for himself, until now, until he broke a record held by the legendary Anderson Silva.

At UFC Vegas 96, the American took on Edmen Shahbazyan in a middleweight bout and registered an epic comeback to mark his 12th finish in the UFC.

This brings him at part with Silva’s record for the most finishes in the middleweight division.

Gerald Meerschaert just broke Anderson Silva’s all-time record for most finishes in UFC middleweight history (12). He also ties Damian Maia for third-most submissions in UFC history (11) behind Charles Oliveira (16) and Jim Miller (12). #UFCVegas96 — Mike Bohn (@MikeBohn) August 25, 2024

Not only that, he now has the third most submission victories in the UFC behind Damian Maia and Charles Oliveira.

And boy oh boy, did he have a glorious time pulling it off! After being battered a bit, ‘GM3’ found his footing to secure his second straight win in a row.

And while that might have impressed lesser mortals like us, when Michael Bisping broke the news to him, Meerschaert had a very robotic reaction to the news.

Meerschaert feels “pretty damn good”

‘GM3’ quite possibly just had one of the best comebacks of the year. After being slogged around a bit by Admen Shahbazyan, he managed to take his opponent down and finish the fight for good measure.

Following the bout, former middleweight champion Michael Bisping broke the news to him about breaking Anderson Silva’s record and GM3 simply poured his heart out.

“It feels pretty damn good Michael Bisping.”

Gerald Meerschaert is pretty damn good Meerschaert just set the record for most stoppage victories in UFC middleweight history surpassing Anderson Silva!#UFCVegas96 | LIVE on TNT Sports & discovery+ pic.twitter.com/M5Q5TJzJig — UFC on TNT Sports (@ufcontnt) August 25, 2024

Meerschaert might not have been one of the bigger names in the division but he has been a darn good roadman. While championship fights seem like a very utopian future for him, the fact that he has his name etched next to Anderson Silva is no small accomplishment.

However, for the fighter, it is just another day of the grind and he’s just happier to have won the day than win a record.