‘Getting My Popcorn’: Nina Marie Daniele, Mike Perry, and Fans Hype Jon Jones’ New Netflix MMA Series

Jul 12, 2023; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Jon Jones arrives on the red carpet before the 2023 ESPYS at the Dolby Theatre. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

As Jon Jones gears up for his big title defense against Stipe Miocic next weekend, he’s giving fans something extra to look forward to: his new MMA series, The Cage on Netflix! Jones shared the news with his followers, and the response was immediate.

Notable MMA personalities were hyped just as much as the layman, with Nina Marie Daniele already “getting her popcorn” ready for the premiere. Jones encouraged fans to make their Friday night even better by tuning into the show.

Describing it as packed with action, elite athletes, and nonstop adrenaline, the UFC heavyweight champion assured fans they wouldn’t be disappointed. For hardcore MMA fans, the show features both Jones and Georges St-Pierre in major roles.

While this might not mean much to the layman, for the MMA community, who have been fed up with over-the-top MMA films, the involvement of two of its greatest fighters might mean a modicum of authenticity.

Former UFC fighter and BKFC legend Mike Perry commented on Jones’ post confirming that he was “Watching now!”. From one legendary champion to the other, Joanna Jedrzejczyk said, “Congrats champ”.

Another fan assured the Rochester native he was definitely in on his first major project outside UFC and said, “Absof**kinglutely tuning in.”

This announcement comes almost exactly a week before Jones steps into the ring after a long break to fight Stipe Miocic amidst some serious ‘ducking’ accusations.

Jones makes a case for Miocic

While there have been doubts about the 43-year-old fireman’s abilities, especially since his loss to Francis Ngannou at UFc 260, Miocic has been absent from the octagon. That’s 3 years. That’s a long time to be inactive, especially in a sport for a man his age.

However, Jones stands by Miocic as a worthy opponent, valuing legacy over recent activity. Despite Miocic’s last UFC win being in August 2020, Jones sees Miocic’s overall accomplishments as proof of his credibility.

Jones believes that a single bad performance shouldn’t overshadow his heavyweight GOAT’s impressive track record, which includes wins over top fighters like Junior dos Santos, Ngannou, and Daniel Cormier.

Comparing his own 37-month absence before successfully defeating Ciryl Gane to Miocic’s time away, Jones insists that age and time out of the octagon shouldn’t define an athlete’s potential. All fair points, but only time will tell if Miocic lives up to the expectation.