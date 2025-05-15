“UFC Version of The Rock”: Jon Jones Blamed for Turning Ciryl Gane Into Netflix’s Next Star

Former heavyweight contender Ciryl Gane has put his UFC career on the back burner for the time being, focusing on transitioning into a film star. He is starring in a French movie titled K.O., set to be released on Netflix on June 6.

The movie is set around the protagonist played by Gane, an MMA fighter who killed his opponent in a fight a few years earlier. After the fatal fight, he lives as a recluse until his opponent’s wife tracks him down to ask him for help, to save her son.

Gane seems perfect for the role, a retired MMA fighter-turned recluse. Fans seem to think that this sudden switch to acting by the Frenchman could be because of what Jon Jones did to him.

Once touted as a new ‘breed’ of heavyweight, with fast movements and light feet, Gane has not fought since December last year. And he had fought Jones for the vacant UFC Heavyweight crown at UFC 285 in March 2023. He did not last much, submitting to a guillotine choke in the first round.

That loss seemed to have stalled Gane’s career momentum. And now that he has opted to enter the entertainment industry, fans beelined on the post on X advertising his movie poster, to speak about how Jones had a role to play in this.

“Jon Jones really made this man choose another career,” wrote one fan. While another compared him to Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, “Gane is the UFC version of the Rock (in the game for a bit and just wants to do movies now)”

Gane is the UFC version of the Rock (in the game for a bit and just wants to do movies now) — V (@ldx_el) May 15, 2025

Of course, the ducking comment, a common feature on anything and everything about Jones on social media, surfaced too. Some fans commented that Jones caused this by being inactive as a champion.

“This is what Jon Jones has done to the heavyweight division. Fighters are finding other jobs,” wrote a fan. Another person commented, “Jon Jones [is] causing all of this, now fighters don’t know what to do anymore.”

Jones also reacted to this new endeavor from Gane.

Jones praises Gane’s trailer

There was never any bad blood between Jon Jones and Gane. The pair were pretty respectful in the buildup to their fight. And after Jones finished the Frenchman so quickly, there was nothing left to be said either.

Gane took a big break following that loss. He had worked his way up the division and got to exactly where he wanted, in reach of a title shot, only to lose it within the first round. And Jones had always respected Gane’s journey.

When the former title contender posted the trailer to his film on his Instagram page, ‘Bones’ commented, saying, “Dope.”

But then, fans jumped onto the comment, criticizing ‘Bones’ for making the division stagnant.

Jon Jones comments on Ciryl Gane’s post pic.twitter.com/rDI0r8outE — THE UFCGUY (@the_ufcguy) May 15, 2025

Jones has held the belt for over 800 days and defended it just once, something fans don’t seem to appreciate since Dana White wouldn’t let any other champ stay inactive for so long. It will be interesting to see whether the UFC is forced to play their hand with such pressure coming from the fans.