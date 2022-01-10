Gilbert Burns vs Khamzat Chimaev in the works for April 9, 2022.

Gilbert “Durinho” Burns and Khamzat “Borz” Chimaev have come to a verbal agreement to fight each other later this year.

Over a Dm via Instagram, it seems that Burns and Chimaev have come to terms on a possible fight against each other on April 9, 2022.

Khamzat Chimaev’s (10-0 MMA) last fight was in October 2021 at UFC 267. Facing ranked welterweight fighter Li Jiangliang, Khamzat finished his opponent with ease in the very first round. The win was Khamzat’s first contest since September of 2020. “Borz” secured a sensational 18-second knockout win over Gerald Meerschaert. If this fight is to happen, Burns would be the biggest challenge for Chimaev’s in his career so far.

Looking at the former welterweight title challenger, Gilbert Burns (20-4 MMA), had his last fight in July at UFC 264. Burns earned a unanimous decision victory over Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson. He later challenged for the title going up against “The Nigerian Nightmare” Kamaru Usman which sadly ended in a TKO loss.

Gilbert “Durinho” Burns will be looking to get back into title contention. He wants to fight and win and it doesn’t matter if the win comes from massively hyped Khamzat or anybody else.

Chimaev took a screenshot as proof and possibly to tease Burns about the fight.

In this screenshot Khamzat has replied to Burns’ Instagram story which featured him it in. Chimaev sent emojis of interest to Burns.

Burns replied with a question- “April 9”

To this Chimaev wrote back – “Yes brother let’s go”

Although, nothing is official or confirmed as yet, Burns said on his Instagram that more news on the fight will be arriving soon. Unsure if his next fight is against Chimaev, Burns is itching to get back into the Octagon. Even if it isnt against “Borz” Chimaev.

Regarding Gilbert’s next fight, he had this to say:- “We’re negotiating this next fight.”

“We’re looking at a fight in April.

We’re still looking at who the opponent could be.

“It could be [Khamzat] Chimaev, who was one of the few guys who accepted and we are in this negotiation there.

We’ll see. It could very well be him in this next fight.” Burns spoke to Combate.

This fight will be a great gauge of just how good Khamzat is. Burns is a threat both on the feet and on the ground so the level of success Khamzat has in either the striking or grappling will let us know just how good he is.

