UFC 272 : Full Fight Card, Date, Time and Location

UFC 272: Full Fight Card, Date, Time, and Streaming Details. When & Where to watch UFC 272

UFC 272 is to take place later this year. This fight card is stacked and is one the fans must be eager to watch. Alexander Volkanovski is to take on Max Holloway in a trilogy title fight. The other title fights sees Petr Yan taking on Aljamain Sterling in a title rematch.

This UFC event, UFC 272 is said to be the MMA world leaders pay-per-view offering for the month of March. It is set to spearheaded by a rematch galore, a championship doubleheader featuring some of the best pound-for-pound talents in the sport.

The co-main event will see Aljamain Sterling taking on interim champion Petr Yan. Sterling will be looking to prove his worthiness as the Bantamweight champion in his much awaited rematch. Their previous fight about a year ago, against each other, saw the “Funkmaster” victorious as Yan was disqualified for an illegal move.

Later in the night, the headliner, the trilogy fight many fans have been clamoring for is finally about to go down. Max Holloway will be looking to become a two-time featherweight champion. He once again tries to dethrone the reigning king in the duos third — and maybe last — fight. The fighter from Shellharbour Australia was victorious in their first two fights by unanimous decision to finally win the title and split-decision in the rematch.

UFC 272: Fight Card

UFC 272 is stacked with some mouthwatering fights! Besides the two huge title fights, this card is action packed.

Main Card –

Alexander Volkanovski vs Max Holloway (Featherweight title fight)

Aljamain Sterling vs Petr Yan (Bantamweight title fight)

Edson Barboza vs Bryce Mitchell (Featherweight)

Jessica Eye vs Manon Fiorot (Women’s Flyweight)

Prelims –

Maryna Moroz vs Mariva Agapova (Women’s Flyweight)

Dustin Jacoby vs Michal Oleksiejczuk (Light Heavyweight)

Tim Elliot vs Tagir Ulanbekov (Flyweight)

Marina Rodriguez vs Yan Xionan (Women’s Strawweight)

UFC 272: Date & Time

UFC 272 will take place on Saturday 5th March 2022.

The exact time of the event is yet to be announced.

UFC 272: Location

T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, United States.

Also Read:“Dustin Poirier sucks”, “Charles Olivera you suck too” – Nate Diaz claims Dustin Poirier doesn’t want the smoke and has rejected the fight.