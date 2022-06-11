Glover Texeira or Jiri Prochazka? Georges St-Pierre Makes His Selection for UFC 275 in Singapore

Glover Texeira or Jiri Prochazka? Georges St-Pierre Makes His Selection between the main eventers UFC 275 in Singapore.

Georges St-Pierre is a UFC Hall of Famer and a sports legend. The Canadian MMA fighter has broken numerous records in the octagon, proving why he is regarded as one of the greatest of all time. He recently announced his choice for the main event of the upcoming UFC 275 card.

‘Sherdog.com’ posted a video on YouTube in which St-Pierre predicted who would win the UFC 275 main event between Glover Teixeira and Jiri Prochazka. In the video, St-Pierre refers to this “tough fight.”

St-Pierre then dissected the two fighters’ abilities and explained the necessary conditions for them to win. He said:

“If it’s an earlier finish, I think Prochazka. If you look statistically speaking, Prochazka is so aggressive right off the bat, is so dangerous in the beginning. You know, in the first two-three [rounds]. The first [and] second round is just so dangerous.” “Teixeira has a lot of experience, though. I believe if he can find a way to weather the storm and perhaps get Prochazka in the later round, maybe by using his wrestling, his jiu-jitsu, he can win the fight. Never count Teixeira out.” He added.

St-Pierre also mentioned baseball and soccer. He stated that the best team does not always win the game. The team that performs better on game night is the one that wins. This, he says, is similar to a fighting game.

Top 3 Fights to Look Out For

UFC 275 is a stacked card with plenty of fights to watch. Not only is the main event unique on this card, but so are the fights that precede it.

The fight between Weili Zhang and Joanna Jdrzejczyk is one of the main events on the card. This fight will be a rematch of an all-time classic fight that occurred when the two last met.

