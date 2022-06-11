UFC 275 Full Fight Card: When and where to watch Glover Teixeira vs Jiri Prochazka?

The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is heading to Kallang, Singapore, for its next major pay-per-view event, UFC 275: Glover Teixeira vs Jiri Prochazka.

The action will take place from the Singapore Indoor Stadium on June 12 (June 11 in the United States), and fans are in for a treat.

The event features a stacked card of fights, including a light heavyweight title clash between reigning 205-pound champion Glover Teixeira and No.2-ranked contender Jiri Prochazka. The title defence will be the Brazilian’s first since capturing the light heavyweight title by submitting Jan Blachowicz at UFC 267 last October.

A flyweight championship fight will take co-main event honours, with Valentina Shevchenko attempting her seventh successful title defence against rising star Taila Santos.

Former champions Joanna Jedrzejczyk and Zhang Weili will face off in a highly anticipated rematch of their epic fight at UFC 248 in March 2020.

UFC 275: Event Timings

The following are the times for UFC 275: Teixeira vs. Prochazka in the United States, the United Kingdom, and India.

United States of America

On Saturday, June 11, the early prelims will begin at 6:30 PM ET / 3:30 PM PT, followed by the prelims at 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT. The main pay-per-view event will begin at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT.

United Kingdom

The early preliminary round will begin at 10:30 p.m. GMT on Saturday, June 11. The preliminary round will begin at 12 a.m. GMT on Sunday, June 12, with the main event beginning at 2 a.m. GMT.

India

Due to the time difference with the United States, UFC 275 will begin on Sunday, June 12, in India. The main event will begin at 7:30 a.m. IST. The early preliminary examinations will start at 4 a.m. IST, followed by the preliminary examinations at 5:30 a.m. IST.

UFC 275: Teixeira vs Prochazka fight preview is available below:

UFC 275: Teixeira vs. Prochazka – Full Fight Card

All of the fighters competing on the upcoming fight card this weekend are listed below:

Main Card:

Glover Teixeira (c) vs. Jiri Prochazka (light heavyweight title bout)

Valentina Shevchenko (c) vs. Taila Santos (women’s flyweight title bout)

Zhang Weili vs. Joanna Jedrzejczyk (women’s strawweight bout)

Rogerio Bontorin vs. Manel Kape (flyweight bout)

Jack Della Maddalena vs. Ramazan Emeev (welterweight bout)

Preliminary card:

Seung Woo Choi vs. Joshua Culibao (featherweight bout)

Brendan Allen vs. Jacob Malkoun (middleweight bout) Hayisaer Maheshate vs. Steve Garcia (lightweight bout) Andre Fialho vs. Jake Matthews (welterweight bout)

