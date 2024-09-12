mobile app bar

"Goat for This!": Khabib Nurmagomedov Wins Hearts With His Kind Gesture for Charity

Kevin Binoy

Published

Kevin Binoy
Published

“Goat for This!”: Khabib Nurmagomedov Wins Hearts With His Kind Gesture for Charity

Khabib Nurmagomedov
Credits: Imago

Khabib Nurmagomedov is once again winning hearts, but this time it’s for a gesture outside the cage. In a viral video, fans were touched when a “mini Khabib” shared how the UFC legend had contributed to a charity auction. As she was collecting signatures from MMA personalities, the Dagestani fighter reportedly went above and beyond to help out, leaving fans praising him as the “GOAT for this!”

In the video shared on Twitter, ‘Mini Khabib’ shared her goal of raising money for charity. Her plan was simple to get as many MMA fighters as possible to sign her massive MMA glove and then auction that off to raise money. 

And of course, he path had to go through Khabib Nurmagomedov.

She explains how she met Khabib and asked him for an autograph. Unfortunately, the marker she handed him was not working properly and so she had to return disappointed. 

She then moved on and managed to get signatures from the likes of Stipe Miocic, Frankie Edgar and Wanderlei Silva among others. However, a couple of days later, Khabib remembered the incident and offered to sign her glove, leading to fans showering their love on the UFC veteran once again. 

One fan said, “This is so cool.”


Another fan added, “Khabib is a great person. Amazing how he let you in the octagon vs Barboza!”


“Khabib is the goat for this !”– stated a fan


“Well done .  Khabib signing them is perfect ! Hope you make a lot of money for charity”– added another fan


This is not the first time that Khabib has used his money and connections in the MMA world to help out. The last time he did that was during UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev’s win over Dustin Poirier at UFC 302. 

Nurmagomedov’s charitable gesture after UFC 302 

Following Makhachev’s successful title defense at UFC 302, Khabib stepped in to help Dustin Poirier’s charity, ‘The Good Fight Foundation’.

Despite being under scrutiny for alleged tax non payment from the Russian government, the undefeated Dagestani purchased Poirier’s UFC 302 fight kit, including his first golden gloves, for a hefty $30,000.

The two fighters, who share immense respect despite once facing off against each other, made headlines with this heartwarming gesture. Poirier confirmed the sale, saying, “He came through, we shipped it off, backpacks are getting filled”.

The proceeds from the purchase have gone toward Poirier’s charity, which supports various causes, including providing backpacks for school kids and building wells in Africa. 

