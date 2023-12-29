VIDEO: Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Football Skills Draw Cristiano Ronaldo Comparisons From Fans

Khabib Nurmagomedov, the man who never bled in the sport of blood, isn’t just passionate about MMA. His love extends beyond, and he is just as passionate about football as he is about MMA. On the internet, we have seen videos and pictures of “The Eagle” attending football matches. His love for Real Madrid and Cristiano Ronaldo is known worldwide. Meanwhile, CR7 fan, Nurmagomedov in his recent video created a buzz. It sparked discussions to the extent that some fans even compared his football skills with Al Nassr’s superstar.

A few weeks ago, an Instagram account named NasharMMA shared a video showcasing the undefeated 29-0 MMA superstar playing football. Khabib Nurmagomedov displayed incredible skills with his long passes and effective attacks. In the video’s end, Nurmagomedov stated that nobody is close to him both in the cage and on the football field, proclaiming himself as the best. This made fans react, drawing comparisons with Ronaldo and other players.

As seen above, fans are comparing him to Ronaldo and other players. Not just that, one fan even commented about signing him for Manchester United. However, all of this is in jest. There is no doubt that Nurmagomedov has some solid skills. But these comparisons are in jest for obvious reasons, as playing at that level requires altogether a different level of skills. Talking about Nurmagomedov’s love for football nowadays he spends time playing FIFA after retirement.

After retirement, Khabib Nurmagomedov is addicted to FIFA

The love Khabib Nurmagomedov has for Cristiano Ronaldo and his favorite team, Real Madrid is passionate. His support is evident, to the extent that he turned down photo requests from FC Barcelona fans. Talking about his love for the game, as per the video on the internet nowadays he spends his time playing the popular EA Sports game, FIFA.

In the video, titled “Nurmagomedov is addicted to FIFA after he retired”, we see Khasan, the Vice President of MMA in Uzbekistan, point his finger at the car when the camera goes inside. “The Eagle” is sitting in the middle of the road, playing FIFA with the focus like he is fighting inside the octagon. Seeing the video, it’s evident that Nurmagomedov loves playing football both on the field and in video games.