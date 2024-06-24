“Goes to Distance”: Michael ‘Venom’ Page Predicts Leon Edwards’ Striking Will Shine Against Belal Muhammad

The UFC returns goes to the UK next month as hometown hero Leon Edwards puts his belt on the line against #1 contender Belal Muhammad. For most fans and pundits alike, the fight between the two is two close to call given how evenly they’re matched in almost all departments. However, for new recruit Michael ‘Venom’ Page, the choice could not be easier.

‘Venom’ recently sat down for an interview with David Adesanya on the ‘FreeStylebender’ YouTube channel. During their conversation, Adesanya asked Page to pick a winner for the upcoming welterweight title fight, so MVP did just that.

‘Venom’ explained that it was going to be tough battle with back and forth but with the passage of time in the later rounds. Belal’s striking would get sluggish while Leon would still remain of relatively high quality. Speaking about the fight going the distance, he said,

“I think it is going to be a difficult battle in the wrestling area with the back and forth. But as they both lose energy, the striking ability will still remain relatively high with Leon whereas it will probably get a little bit sloppier with Belal. I actually think it is going to go the distance. But I just think in terms of shots landed it’s going to sway a little bit more especially as the fight goes on it’s going to sway a little bit more to Leon.”

Michael ‘Venom’ Page will be watching the title fight closely as this is a belt he will want to fight for in some time.

If he is able to secure an impressive win against Garry, Page will assert himself into the title picture at welterweight. While he might not get a title shot right away, he will most definitely be a win or two away from it.

Ian Garry issues a strong message for Michael Page ahead of their fight

There has been a lot of back and forth between Garry and Page ahead of their upcoming fight. ‘The Future’ believes that Page lacks what it takes to beat him in more than one area.

In a recent interview, Garry poked fun at Page for not achieving world champion status in Bellator. He believes that since Page could not do it at Bellator, he definitely will not be able to do it in the UFC.

Ian Garry doesn’t think MVP is good enough to beat him or anyone above him in the rankings: “[MVP] never won a world title in Bellator… he couldn’t do it at Bellator he thinks he’s gonna do it here? He’s not gonna touch me and he’s not gonna touch anybody above me in the… pic.twitter.com/sm8ZrdHwCV — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) June 23, 2024



In addition to this, ‘The Future’ believes that he is faster, prettier, and more technical than Page which he thinks will allow him to remain untouched during the fight. Needless to say, Garry will have a chance to prove his doubters wrong once again in a few weeks from now.