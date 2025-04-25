UFC Kansas City: Start Time of Ian Garry vs. Carlos Prates In 20 Countries Including Ireland, Brazil, and USA

The UFC is packing up the Octagon and hitting the road once again—this time landing in Kansas City for a can’t-miss welterweight showdown between Ian Garry and Carlos Prates. With both fighters looking to make a serious statement, fans around the world are gearing up to tune in.

Whether you’re cheering from Ireland, Brazil, the U.S., or anywhere else, you’re going to want to be locked in and ready when the action kicks off. So before the fists start flying, let’s break down the start times and all the key info you’ll need to make sure you don’t miss a single second of the action.

7th-ranked welterweight, Garry is finally headlining his first UFC event this weekend, making his return after a gritty decision loss to Shavkat Rakhmonov at UFC 310.

Even though he didn’t get the win, Garry almost ended Rakhmonov’s win streak and looked like a legit title contender after surviving all five rounds against the division’s boogeyman.

Before that, he put on a show against one of the best strikers around, Michael ‘Venom’ Page. While the crowd reaction to his name has always been a mixed bag, there’s no denying Garry’s elite striking, endless gas tank, and sneaky good wrestling skills- all of which he will need against the Fighting Nerd graduate, Prates.

Prates has been on fire lately, racking up four straight knockouts since storming into the UFC. But let’s be real—he hasn’t beaten any Top 15 guys yet, and he’s never even seen a third round in the Octagon.

Now, he’s expected to go five, on short notice, and as a habitual smoker, his lungs aren’t exactly conducive to that.

Expect Garry to fight smart, stay at range, wear Prates down, and by the fourth round, it should be clear who’s running the show. A finish feels inevitable.

Let’s take a closer look at the timings and other important information.

Timings

India:

Preliminary Card: 3:30 AM

Main Card: 6:30 AM

Main Event: 9:30 AM (approx)

USA (ET):

Preliminary Card: 6:00 PM

Main Card: 9:00 PM

Main Event: 12:00 AM (approx)

Canada (ET):

Preliminary Card: 6:00 PM

Main Card: 9:00 PM

Main Event: 12:00 AM (approx)

Mexico:

Preliminary Card: 4:00 PM

Main Card: 7:00 PM

Main Event: 10:00 PM (approx)

Argentina / Brazil:

Preliminary Card: 7:00 PM

Main Card: 10:00 PM

Main Event: 1:00 AM (approx)

UK / Ireland:

Preliminary Card: 11:00 PM

Main Card: 2:00 AM

Main Event: 5:00 AM (approx)

Italy / France / Spain:

Preliminary Card: 12:00 AM

Main Card: 3:00 AM

Main Event: 6:00 AM (approx)

Russia (Moscow):

Preliminary Card: 1:00 AM

Main Card: 4:00 AM

Main Event: 7:00 AM (approx)

China:

Preliminary Card: 6:00 AM

Main Card: 9:00 AM

Main Event: 12:00 PM (approx)

Japan / South Korea:

Preliminary Card: 7:00 AM

Main Card: 10:00 AM

Main Event: 1:00 PM (approx)

UAE:

Preliminary Card: 2:00 AM

Main Card: 5:00 AM

Main Event: 8:00 AM (approx)

Saudi Arabia:

Preliminary Card: 1:00 AM

Main Card: 4:00 AM

Main Event: 7:00 AM (approx)

South Africa:

Preliminary Card: 12:00 AM

Main Card: 3:00 AM

Main Event: 6:00 AM (approx)

Australia (Sydney):

Preliminary Card: 8:00 AM

Main Card: 11:00 AM

Main Event: 2:00 PM (approx)

New Zealand:

Preliminary Card: 10:00 AM

Main Card: 1:00 PM

Main Event: 4:00 PM (approx)

It’s important to note that the timings for the main event are an approximation and not confirmed by any means.

Streaming details and how to watch

The prelims kick off at 6 p.m. ET (3 p.m. PT) on ESPN+, followed by the main card at 9 p.m. ET (6 p.m. PT), which will be available on both ESPN2 and ESPN+.