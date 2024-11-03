The UFC community is grieving the loss of two beloved team members, and the impact has been felt deeply across the organization. From Daniel Cormier to Megan Olivi, many key figures in the UFC have come forward to share heartfelt tributes, honoring the memory of their great friends and colleagues, Derek Thompson and Matt Kelly.

Known for their dedication behind the scenes, these team members left a lasting mark on those around them. As the news spread, UFC personalities like Tony Ferguson and Laura Sanko also joined in, expressing their grief and celebrating the memories of their friends who will be sorely missed.

Olivi shared a heartfelt message on Twitter, calling Derek their “gentle giant” and reminiscing about all the events, laughs, and meals they shared across different cities.

“It’s beyond devastating,” she wrote, noting that his loss is being felt company-wide. In a sport where fighters usually take the spotlight, the overwhelming response to Derek’s passing shows just how much he meant to everyone around him.

The UFC also shared a touching post on Instagram commemorating Thompson’s life. Anthony Pettis, Chris Weidman, Jon Anik, Dominick Cruz, Yoel Romero were among key personalities who reacted to the post .

UFC veteran Daniel Cormier. having known Thomson for a very long time, took things a bit more personally, posting a video of him. Reflecting on their time together, Cormier shared how much he valued Derek’s friendship, recalling fond memories of their FIFA games, travels around the world, team dinners, and simply hanging out.

“We’ll miss you forever,” he wrote.

Compared to the tragedy of losing a friend, retirement is absolutely nothing. But DC does believe if Jon Jones steps away from the octagon after the Stipe Miocic fight later this month, the sport will be poorer for it.

DC on Jones’ potential retirement

Ahead of the Fight Night in Edmonton, Canada, Cormier took the stage for a fan Q&A ahead of the weigh-ins. But as these Q&As go, sometimes fans push boundaries with their questions. One fan asked DC what it was like being defeated by him.

“DC, with Jon Jones fighting at MSG, it might be the last time we see him in the Octagon. What’s the greatest moment of his career, and, on a lighter note, how does it feel to be the son of Jon Jones?”

Ever the gentleman, Cormier took it in stride, acknowledging Jones’ career achievements. “Jon’s beaten a lot of champions,” he replied.

“It’ll be a loss when he’s gone.”

Of course, Jones might not be gone when all is said and done at UFC 309. According to Dana White, Jones is extremely competitive, so the notion of fighting Tom Aspinall for the undisputed title might be a compelling enough reason for him to keep on grinding.