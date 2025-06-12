Daniel Cormier Retracts Ben Askren Update, Calls for ‘Prayers’ as Ex-UFC Star Still in Critical Condition

Ben Askren’s pneumonia-induced health scare continues to be a talking point within the MMA community. But with this many people discussing the subject, more than a few rumors have managed to take shape on the internet.

Earlier yesterday, a chunk of the fanbase claimed that Askren had passed away and was mourning on social media, only to be later corrected by former UFC champion and Askren’s close friend, Daniel Cormier.

“I wanna report to you guys that he’s now back home. He’s with his family. I cannot wait for the next ‘Funky and the Champ’ because we’ll talk about that so much more,” Cormier said on his YouTube channel.

However, there has been yet another development regarding his condition from Askren’s wife, which has forced Cormier to retract his statement.

It is true that Askren was back in his hometown, but he’s had to be admitted yet again, and isn’t clear of his infections. Responding to this latest development, Cormier tweeted out, “He’s back in Wisconsin in a hospital. He isn’t home. Please keep praying for Ben. I should have been more clear.”

Both ‘DC’ and Askren’s wife, Amy, urged fans to keep him in their prayers since he was not out of danger yet. Cormier, in his YouTube video, even mentioned how Askren had been complaining about some health issues he was struggling with.

Cormier also wished that Askren return to full health so they could film another YouTube video and talk about the upcoming UFC 317 event. In the meantime, Amy shared an update on X to silence all the RIP rumors about her husband.

Borrralho apologises as Askren fights on

UFC fighter Caio Borralho tweeted out ‘RIP’ after rumors of Askren passing away started spreading on social media. The Brazilian fighter later had to delete his tweet and explain his actions in a lengthy X post, admitting that he didn’t know any better.

Seeing the rumor mills churn out many more lies, Amy Askren had to take on Twitter to clarify things just a bit.

“You may have heard that my husband Ben is going through something. He developed severe pneumonia which came out very suddenly. He’s currently in the hospital and unable to respond to anything at this time,” she said.

Amy then requested both fans and family members to not talk to their kids about the situation since they do not want them to panic, “We are trying to keep life as normal as possible for our children currently and doing our best to support them thoughtfully so please refrain from discussing it with them for now.”

Fans in the comments section banded together to offer their prayers to both the family and Askren himself. Here’s hoping he can make a strong recovery and get back to entertaining everyone with his unique takes on YouTube