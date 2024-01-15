“Haram”: Meme Sensation Mike O’Hearn & Fans Go Wild as UFC Heartthrob Laura Sanko Posts ‘Thirst Trap’ on Instagram

UFC presenter Laura Sanko has seen a meteoric rise in 2023. The 40-year-old created history in 2023 by becoming the first woman in 30 years to commentate a UFC fight. With increased screen time, Sanko has become more popular among the UFC fan base. While Sanko is extremely good at her job, she is also popular with UFC fans for another reason, which was made very apparent with her latest Instagram post.

Sanko took to Instagram to share with fans an unfortunate update in her life. The 40-year-old shared a video of her wearing a bikini while out on a balcony in below freezing temperatures. The caption on the post said,

“Welp. @happydad for the win! Drove for an hour in insane conditions only to have the mountain pass close. Turned around and by some miracle made it back to the house. Had to dig through the trash for all the food we threw out when we left …we are stuck here for another 48 hours…but we have a case of Happy Dad and a hot tub and we will eventually get home ‍♀️ Guess I’ll post my quarterly thirst trap.”

Needless to say, Sanko’s post garnered a lot of interesting reactions from fans. Here are some of the best reactions to Sanko’s post.

Most of the comments praise Sanko for her beauty. However, a lot of comments also mentioned UFC welterweight Shavkat Rakhmonov. Why is that the case?

Why is Laura Sanko linked with UFC welterweight Shavkat Rakhmonov?

For a while now, UFC fans have been ‘shipping’ Laura Sanko and Shavkat Rakhmonov. Unfortunately, there is nothing but a professional relationship between the two. Sanko is married to entrepreneur Nathan Sanko. The pair dated for six years before tying the knot in 2012. In an interview speaking about Rakhmonov, Sanko once said that she has never interviewed Rakhmonov and that she would be nervous if she ever did.



While Sanko meant that she was in awe of Rakhmonov’s fighting style, UFC fans interpreted it for something else. Since then, any appearance of Sanko on social media has been flooded with comments related to Shavkat Rakhmonov.