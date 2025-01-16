Islam Makhachev Says No to Welterweight: ‘I Don’t Like Fighting Belal or Shavkat Rakhmonov’

The Dagetsani camp finds itself in an awkward position as Islam Makhachev approaches a potential logjam in his career. With UFC 311 just around the corner, Makhachev faces Arman Tsarukyan; if the lightweight champ emerges victorious, his list of challenges at 155 pounds may dwindle significantly. While moving up to welterweight to pursue double champ status seems like the logical next step, Islam has made it clear he isn’t keen on facing either Belal Muhammad or Shavkat Rakhmonov.

For a while now, it has been rumored that if Islam manages to defend the lightweight title for a record fourth time, he will want to make a move in weight for a second title. He, himself, has often talked about this particular ambition.

However, at the UFC 311 presser, the champion categorically denied being interested in fighting for the 170 lbs title with the current stakeholders.

“Well, I know both guys. These are not the fights I would like… Both are world-class fighters… they’re going to have a good fight that I’m interested to see.”

Islam Makhachev doesn’t like the idea of facing either Belal or Shavkat: “I know both guys. These are not the fights I would like… Both are world class fighters… they’re going to have a good fight that I’m interested to see.” Ushatayka #UFC311pic.twitter.com/xkhycsxqrN — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) January 15, 2025

For Islam, this situation isn’t just about finding worthy opponents, it’s a complicated balancing act between ambition and loyalty. Belal has long been an honorary member of the Dagestani camp. He had even trained with them for his title fight against Leon Edwards at UFC 304. Belal had credited Khabib for giving him the blueprint to beat Leon.

So it doesn’t come as a surprise that Islam doesn’t want to fight Belal. This has been a long-standing tradition within their camp. When Khabib was active and a champion in the lightweight division, Islam was happy to be competing in non-title fights.

And now that Islam is the champion, PFL lightweight champion, Usman Nurmagomedov has openly stated he won’t compete in the UFC’s 155 lbs division or challenge him.

It should be noted that every fighter here is just following in Khabib’s footsteps.

Fighting Belal isn’t an option: Khabib

Speaking to Henry Cejudo on the Pound-4-Pound Podcast, Khabib had reflected on how difficult it would be for him to prepare Islam to face Belal if the hypothetical situation ever actualized.

“If they had asked me to fight with Belal when I was an active fighter, no. But for example, Belal and Islam, okay well you’ve got to talk with them. My heart, my heart is not okay. It would be hard to prepare Islam to beat Belal.” Khabib ne veut pas voir Islam Makhachev et Belal Muhammad s’affronter. Il dit également que pour battre Belal il faut le finir, il est très difficile de le dominer sur 25 minutes.pic.twitter.com/zBAUqQ6t57 — ARENA (@MMArena_) December 16, 2024

“I don’t think that it’s ever going to happen,” he said, leaving the door open for speculation about whether Makhachev might hold off on his welterweight aspirations until Belal’s reign comes to an end.

For now, Makhachev’s future remains a mystery. Will he make a trip to middleweight? It will be the only natural course of action if welterweight is out of the question. Rumors of the same had also surfaced a few months ago but middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis had shut them down and claimed that while it was a great thing to dream big, Islam needed to be careful what he was wishing for.

Dricus du Plessis laughs at the idea of Islam Makhachev moving up to middleweight: “Everybody can dream right… dream big, but he’s dreaming REAL big. I’m VERY big.” @KevinI #UFC #MMA pic.twitter.com/5zV7iwbRKa — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) August 8, 2024



So where does this leave Islam? Perhaps he will reveal it himself if he wins at UFC 311.