‘Hard to Watch’: Sean O’Malley Says Nick Diaz Looks Like a ‘Crackhead’ as He Prepares for UFC Return

Nick Diaz’s highly anticipated return to the UFC has hit a major roadblock, with his fight against Vicente Luque next month officially off the table. But former bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley isn’t shedding any tears. The outspoken fighter has shared his unabashed thoughts on Diaz’s public appearances, critiquing his health, and well-being.

According to ‘Suga’, Diaz’s current state raises red flags, and he’s relieved the fight isn’t happening. “It’s sad, man,” O’Malley said, adding that Diaz no longer looks like the fighter fans once knew.

For O’Malley, safety comes first, and seeing a legend in such a concerning condition is enough to make anyone think twice about a return to the octagon.

“Did you see the interview with him in the gas station? That was hard to watch. I mean he looks like a crackhead, that is sad. That’s f**king sad.”

The older Diaz brother, always a fan favorite for his outspoken nature and controversial past, has sparked concern among UFC fans after a bizarre video surfaced online, showing a shirtless man, believed to be Diaz, crouched behind bushes and setting objects on fire.

The strange footage was released just ahead of his anticipated comeback fight at UFC 310 against Vicente Luque.

Diaz officially calls it quits from UFC 310

It appears, given the state of events surrounding his mental health, Diaz has officially pulled out of UFC 310.

The promotion confirmed the news during UFC Fight Night 248, citing undisclosed reasons for Diaz’s withdrawal. Stepping in for Diaz is Zimbabwe’s Themba Gorimbo, who’s riding a four-fight winning streak and ready for the biggest spotlight of his career.

Diaz, 41, hasn’t fought since a loss to Robbie Lawler in 2021, which was his only fight since 2015. Even during the 2021 fight, Nick looked like a shell of his former shelf. His renowned ‘cardio for days’ no longer seemed to fuel him as he seemed exhausted, his reflexes slowed, and his power in shambles.

As for Luque, he’s looking to bounce back from a TKO loss to Joaquin Buckley in March. Gorimbo now has a chance to make his mark against a seasoned contender on a big stage and rise higher up the rankings.