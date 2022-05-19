“He has no respect for human life” – Cain Velasquez denied bail for the second time

Cain Velasquez, a UFC legend, was denied bail once more after the guy accused of shooting him claimed he sustained significant injuries during the alleged attack.

Following a nearly hour-long hearing, a Santa Clara County judge refused Velasquez’s plea for bail.

Former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez has been denied bail for the second time since his incarceration earlier this year. #mma #ufc #sports pic.twitter.com/XLrQv6Pq38 — FIGHTERSXCHANGE (@fightersxchange) May 17, 2022

According to reporter Nolan King, Velasquez’s lawyers claimed that the 39-year-old fighter should be allowed bail. The former fighter would be ready to pay $1 million in exchange for full-time supervision and electronic monitoring while incarcerated.

However, prosecutors argue that Velasquez should not be given the latest bail proposal since Cain continues to pose a threat to the case’s alleged victims.

“I fear for my life and the life of my family” – Bender’s statement in the courtroom according to King

He and Velasquez were driving when they shot him. One of the suspected victims, Paul Bender, the stepfather of Harry Goularte, accused of sexually abusing one of Velasquez’s family members, stated that he suffered nerve damage and more.

Paul Bender, who appeared via video conference, claimed that a gunshot had injured his fingers so badly that he could no longer work.

“Cain Velasquez has no respect for human life,” Bender said. “He could’ve easily shot the family in the car next to us, innocent pedestrians, or even young children. Cain Velasquez does not care who sees him do this. He does not care about the rule of law and has no respect for our judicial system. If given the opportunity, I believe he will try to finish what he started. I am fearful for my life, as well as for the lives of my family. No amount of bail or GPS monitor will stop Cain Velasquez.”

The hearing judge refused Velasquez’s request for bail after the testimony. Cain will now be held in custody until at least June 10th.

Cain Velasquez returns to court tomorrow in hopes of finally being granted bail. Full details: https://t.co/KasvK0APaH pic.twitter.com/QFuOZnXS4x — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) May 16, 2022

Cain Velasquez was also denied bail at a hearing in March and has been in custody since he was arrested for allegedly shooting Goularte and Bender in a rage.

Several charges have been filed against the former UFC fighter in connection with the alleged incident, including one count of attempted criminal murder.

Also Read: Michael Chandler explains why he saved his promo-cutting abilities for the UFC