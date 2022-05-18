UFC

“Bellator doesn’t have the best fighters in the world” – Michael Chandler explains why he saved his promo-cutting abilities for the UFC

Michael Chandler Bellator
Zohan Mistry

Previous Article
"I'm on the same level as those dudes" - AEW star compares himself to Roman Reigns and CM Punk
Next Article
"Forget the job. I need to make ends meet" - Michael Johnson speaks out about his career uncertainties amidst losing streak