“He said, ‘I would never do that'” – Dana White says Nate Diaz promised to never engage in a “goofy” boxing battle with Jake Paul

Fans can put an end to their fantasies about a potential Nate Diaz vs. Jake Paul matchup if UFC President Dana White is to be believed.

The Stockton, California native is officially set for his final fight in the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) on September 10, 2022 in the main event of UFC 279 against Khamzat Chimaev. Diaz entered the promotion via The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) 5 in June 2007.

As one of the biggest stars in mixed martial arts (MMA) today, Diaz should find plenty of options in his post-UFC life, regardless of what happens in his final dance. However, the most likely option may not actually be as realistic as many have believed.

“He said, ‘I would never do that.’ He told me that. He said, ‘That’s—that’s goofy.’ I don’t know. That’s what he told me.”

Former UFC Lightweight title challenger Diaz has never been one to shy away from expressing how he feels about a subject – with the past few months calling for his release a prime example.

Ahead of his clash with UFC Welterweight No. 3 contender Chimaev. Diaz made it clear that he no longer cares about money and only wants specific types of challenges. What kinds of challenges? Well, UFC Heavyweight Champion Francis Ngannou was someone mentioned… but back to reality.

Chimaev offers the Diaz-UFC swan song, and from White’s perspective. It’s a fight that had to be made despite some public backlash.

“We did it and we’re here,” White told the media after yesterday’s (Tuesday, July 26, 2022) Contender Series . “And it’s a good fight. It’s a fight that people want to see. It’s a fight that people will care about, so we’re going for it.”

As for the aforementioned Paul, he will next be back in the ring on August 6, 2022 against Hasim Rahman Jr.

