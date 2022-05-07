“If I wanted to go out and burn Conor Mcgregor, I could do that” – Floyd Mayweather reveals why he didn’t knock Conor McGregor out during their boxing match

Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather reveals why he didn’t knock Conor McGregor out during their boxing match back in 2017.

Conor McGregor vs Floyd Mayweather happened 5 years ago, and it was a big one-of-a-kind event. Before this great war, there had never been so many fights between fighters of different sports.

The outcome of this event may not have been predictable, but McGregor’s tenacity gained popularity in the boxing community.



In a recent interview with REVOLT , Mayweather enlightened us with his fist and that he did not climb to the top. He revealed that he actually wanted to do a show, which is why he headed for battle in the next round.

He also revealed that his intention was to re-compete with the MMA star and force him to extend the fight. If he had wanted to he could have easily ended the fight in the first round, but that would have killed all the chances of a comeback.



He said, “You have to give people a show, so I gave people a show. I mean, if I wanted to go out and burn him, out the gate, I could do that. So you know my thing is that there won’t be part 2. “

Floyd Mayweather also made bold claims, ‘You didn’t see me training’

The 45-year-old boxer also claimed to be in control of the situation. He revealed that he did not train for all 7 days of the week and that he had been fighting recklessly in the fight against Conor McGregor.

He said, “Go back and look at all the access mmmm, you didn’t see me training. I mean I was doing a little bit, I was going to the gym two or three times and I didn’t go to the gym like four days you know what I mean, I was in a situation, I mean I was almost not like Arturo Gatti’s war. I was like a dog. ”

Conor plans for UFC return

Conor has still not announced when he will back inside the octagon but he has shared the interest to compete at 170lb at welterweight division as he looks onto fight against Kamaru Usman.

