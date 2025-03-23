‘Headshot Dead’: Belal Muhammad on Cloud Nine as Sean Brady Beats Leon Edwards in Career-Defining Victory

Leon Edwards was second-time unlucky in England in his hopes of getting another title shot. The Brit took on Sean Brady tonight at UFC London, in a fight where the American’s game plan was clear. ‘Rocky’ lost his last fight to Belal Muhammad’s ground game and that is exactly the template Brady followed tonight, much to the welterweight champion’s delight.

Belal ‘hate-watched’ the event while live-tweeting the entire fight, making fun of Leon and claiming that the Brit was still on the ‘5 AM schedule’ he blames for the loss in Manchester last year at UFC 304.

The first round of the fight was evenly matched, with Brady getting some ground control time towards the end, so there wasn’t much for the champion to tweet about there.

But from round 2 onwards, it was cruise control for the surging American. Edwards looked lost inside the octagon, with no answer to Brady’s grappling. In the third round, in an effort to mix it up, the Brit even went for a takedown on his opponent, which ultimately cost him after Brady sprawled out perfectly to defend the takedown.

After 3 rounds of struggle, Edwards ended up in a single-arm guillotine in the 4th and tapped out in front of his home crowd as Belal tweeted “Headshot dead,” – a line made famous by Edwards himself.

Headshot dead — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) March 22, 2025

‘Bully B’, living up to his nickname, decided to destroy Edwards for all the shots he had taken at him in the lead-up to his fight. And he wasn’t even making random comments. Belal was doing his research, digging into Edwards’ greatest hits for his tweets.

“Leon’s gonna need a big motivational speech this round,” he tweeted – ]a direct taunt aimed at one of his coaches, whose motivational speech before round 5 against Kamaru Usman had turned the tide in their favor at UFC 278.

Leon’s gonna need a big motivational speech this round — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) March 22, 2025

With this loss, it’s back to the drawing board for Edwards now, and if his last two fights have made anything clear, it is that he needs to work on his ground game extensively, especially his takedown defense. It is the only way he has a chance to be fighting for the title again, which anyway seems like a distant dream at this point.

And even if he does get there, and Belal is still the champion, the Palestinian-American could just use his powers of mathematics and analytics to defeat the Brit.

Belal’s prediction comes true

UFC fans have never given Belal’s analytical mind enough credit. It is no secret that the champ always comes up with a bulletproof gameplan against his opponents, seeming to know their strengths, and doing a good job of exploiting their weaknesses.

But when he tweeted out saying, “This guy’s full of excuses that’s why Brady will beat him. I predict once Brady gets him down two or three times he’ll find a submission ..because Leon’s weak mentally and he’ll have flashbacks from what I did to him”, fans thought that was just venting out his frustrations at ‘Rocky.’

But now that the fight is over, ‘Bully B’ might as well start calling himself ‘Mystic Mac.’ Je predicted exactly what would happen in the fight and how it would happen. It was so insanely accurate, that you would think he was looking into a crystal ball.

Also to Belal’s credit, he was happy just shouting out of rooftops about just how accurate he was.

Bullys always right https://t.co/dCTTffUipR — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) March 22, 2025

This is some next-level pettiness from the champion, and although he enjoyed watching his arch-rival lose, it might not be all good news. Because Brady finished a ‘faster’, more fresh Edwards, something Muhammad himself wasn’t able to do. And with the American now poised to become the #1 contender in the division, he will come for the champion next.