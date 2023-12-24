“He’s Done Fr”: Deontay Wilder’s Loss and Psychedelic Revelation Sparks Retirement Talk

It was indeed a bad night for Deontay Wilder, probably a nightmare come true. In light of the fact that Joseph Parker just annihilated Wilder, dominating every round and never gave any opportunities to land that deadly right hand. In the end, the match where Wilder looked like the favorite by a huge margin fell short. And the co-main event ended as the biggest upset of this year. Meanwhile, after he lost as he revealed his psychedelic adventures, fans speculated about retirement.

The man who engaged in the classic trilogy against Tyson Fury and was reportedly set to fight Anthony Joshua next fell short. Soon after tasting his career’s third loss, Wilder was asked if he still had the same hunger that made him a dangerous fighter. To which he replied that now he has calmed down a bit after he did Ayahuasca and found peace in his life. He stated:

“I don’t know, a lot has calmed down. You know, I’ve done ayahuasca, I found a lot of peace in my life. I’ve found lots of happiness in my life. I’ve been wearing this smile all week long and I’m still going to wear it. Win, lose or draw I’m going to wear my smile.”

Soon after he stated this, many fans on the internet started speculating about his retirement and discussing it. While fans are concerned that the psychedelic experience may have changed his warrior mindset and calmed him down, fans believe that he is going to retire now.

Indeed, Wilder didn’t look good tonight, and the reason behind it isn’t clear. One thing that fans believe is that it was because of Ayahuasca. However, while speculation is ongoing about Wilder’s retirement, he stopped the speculation with his recent Instagram post.

Deontay Wilder Stopped Retirement Speculations

It wasn’t the result fans and Wilder expected from the fight, and as seen above, retirement talk has already started. ‘The Bronze Bomber,’ on his Instagram after the fight, posted a video sharing that he isn’t done yet. In the video, he stated he doesn’t know what happened in the fight tonight; he wasn’t fighting like he was supposed to. Apologizing to fans, he stated:

“Sorry if I let anyone down. But we’ll be back though, that’s the good thing about it… I thank you so much for the love and support that I’ve gotten in Riyadh and all my fans around the world. I thank you, I appreciate you so much. This is not the end, we’ll be back.”

And as he ended the speculation about his retirement, fans were really pumped to see if he would fight next against Joshua. As many know, he is in talks about a 2-fight deal with Joshua. And now that speculation ended it will be interesting to see who will fight against AJ next year.